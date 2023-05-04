Minecraft Championship (MCC) 31 date announced

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) series continues in 2023. Hot off the tails of MCC 30, the organizers at Noxcrew haven't wasted any time announcing the next canonical event of the series. On Twitter, the official account for the event posted that MCC 31 will take place on May 20, 2023, at 8 pm British Summer Time. Fans immediately rejoiced at the announcement in their Twitter responses.

Currently, details regarding MCC 31 are extremely sparse. The teams and minigames have not yet been announced. However, Minecraft Championship fans can expect more details to be revealed as the month progresses. For the time being, they have a lot to look forward to.

Based on the response of Minecraft fans, MCC 31 should certainly be one to remember.

Minecraft Championship fans and participants react to the MCC 31 announcement

Both fans and previous participants of the Minecraft Championships flooded the replies to Noxcrew's MCC 31 announcement tweet. Many remarked that the event was close to a significant day like their birthday or that they had free time to watch the full event.

Noxcrew even responded to many fans' comments and noted that they were happy to see the overall positive response to the announcement. Plenty of reactions also pointed out how quickly Noxcrew had declared MCC 31's debut, considering MCC 30 just ended on April 29, 2023.

Even more exciting was the response of prominent players who have played in the Minecraft Championships in the past, including FireBreathMan, Aimsey, Antfrost, and Seapeekay. The players immediately voiced their support for the next canon event in the championship series, which likely delighted their own fans and spoke to their availability and willingness to participate.

Unfortunately, not every prominent player will be able to return for MCC 31. In addition to the team size constraints, some Minecraft content creators will inadvertently run into scheduling or life conflicts that keep them from participating.

Such was the case with Shubble, who remarked that she wouldn't be able to compete in MCC 31 due to her travel plans, as she'll be in Japan during the event. However, there are more than a few content creators that will likely be able to substitute for her, and Noxcrew should announce these players in the coming days as the championship approaches.

As the days and weeks progress, more details regarding MCC 31 are expected to be revealed. There's little doubt that the players assembled should be able to draw in countless viewers from around the world, and the hype should only balloon as Noxcrew confirms the list of Minecraft minigames that the ten teams will be participating in.

Fans who hope to catch MCC events online will likely want to tune into the event's official YouTube channel when May 20 rolls around. Alternatively, many of the top content creators that will be participating in the event will likely be streaming on Twitch and/or YouTube to provide their POV of the minigame madness, so fans will have to keep a close eye on announcements from both Noxcrew and the participating players.

