Minecraft Championship (MCC) 34 date and time

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is back with a bang, as the tournament hosts recently announced the date and time of the next event, MCC 34. The main event is returning after a month, as the hosts were busy with MCC Rising tournaments that occupied two weekends in August. Minecraft Championship is a fun-filled tournament that has 40 famous content creators and streamers teaming up in 10 teams and going up against each other in 10 custom game modes.

The entire tournament is hosted and created by Noxcrew, who also hosts MCC Rising. Since this tournament does not have any major cash prizes or stakes, it is an extremely fun and light event that every content creator enjoys. Here is everything to know when will the MCC 34 commence.

Date and time for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 34

When will the 34th Minecraft Championship (MCC) start?

As per usual, the hosts of the MCC posted details about the next tournament on their official X account a few days ago. As per the post, the 34th version of MCC will commence on Saturday, September 16, at 8 pm BST or 3 pm EDT.

This was posted several days ago, hence, fans will only have to wait a week from now for the tournament to begin. MCC hosts have always kept the event on a Saturday night, mainly for the audience to enjoy until late at night.

Since MCC 34 will be viewed by millions of fans across the globe, not all the time zones can be mentioned in a single article. Hence, it is suggested to take the timings provided above and convert them to their own time zone to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the 34th Minecraft Tournament (MCC)

Since MCC consists of 40 different content creators and streamers who frequently play the sandbox game, they are the ones who will be going live to show the tournament.

Right from the beginning of the championship, Noxcrew has never officially streamed the event. Instead, they allowed the creators to stream their POVs and show their audience how they were fairing against other teams.

Hence, famous streamers like TommyInnit, Tubbo, CaptainSparklez, Ranboo, and many more will be going live on different video streaming platforms and entertaining their fans with the tournament.

People can tune in to different live streams to watch the perspectives of various teams and creators competing against each other in different game modes.