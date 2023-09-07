Minecraft player creates Chunklock, a new way to play the game

When players create a brand new world in Minecraft, the entire, near-endless map is open for them to explore. This includes all the biomes, structures, and even dimensions of the game. Even though there is a progression arc, players need to go in order to complete the "story," the map is open right from the get-go. Since it is a sandbox title, one member of its vast community recently created a custom game mode that locks chunks that players need to unlock.

Minecraft Redditor showcases a new game mode named Chunklock

A Redditor by the name of 'AvidMC' recently posted a video showcasing Chunklock, a new game mode that can be played on any world by simply using a datapack. It will push players to craft or find different blocks and items to throw at a locked chunk in order to unlock it.

This way, players will need to unlock areas of the map in order to progress forward and access blocks, structures, and biomes. The video also showcases how the amount and kind of items needed will increase and change based on the type and number of chunks. This datapack is made by AvidMC and QuillBee, and is set to be released in October 2023.

Users react to Minecraft players' new game mode called Chunklock

These kinds of posts that showcase a brand new game mode made in Minecraft are extremely rare. Hence, when it was posted on the game's official subreddit, it gained a lot of traction. Within two days, it received more than seven thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

One of the top questions about the Chunklock was whether it is playable on different seeds or is a single map. Replying to this, the original poster and the creator of the game explained that it is a data pack and can be used on any world seed.

People also asked whether a player can get stuck if they cannot obtain a certain item to unlock a chunk. The original poster explained how a user will most likely find one of the four items needed to unlock one of the chunks.

Several Minecraft subreddit members were also curious to know when and where the data pack would be released. The creator of Chucklock stated that it will be released on Planet Minecraft, Modrinth, and other websites.

Overall, thousands of players loved the unique kind of game mode made by AvidMC and Quillbee. The post is still getting several upvotes and comments.