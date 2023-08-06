Minecraft Championship (MCC) 33: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship 33 has just concluded. The latest edition unveiled several transformations, both in the realm of aesthetics and across multiple mini-games. MCC is a Minecraft event organized by renowned content creators brought together to form 10 teams and participate in a collection of eight distinct mini-games. Each game has a coin multiplier, and the team with the worst performance is eliminated at the end of each game.

In this article, we look at the team standings and the points table, including the top-performing players in MCC 33.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 33

Highest ranked individual

fruitberries of Yellow Yaks was the highest-ranked individual player, amassing the highest coin count in MCC 33.

Having debuted in Minecraft Championship 6 in June 2020, he has been a consistent contender, participating in nearly all competitions. Furthermore, he showcased his abilities once again at MCC 33 for his fourth triumph in the event, previously winning MCC 6, 9, and 26.

The winning team

The ultimate showdown was the Sky Battle between the top teams, Red Rabbits and Yellow Yaks. The latter were fairly consistent in keeping up their points, accumulating 21,138 coins, the highest gathered until the end of the game. Just below Yellow Yaks were Red Rabbits in second position, with 17,810 coins in total.

However, in the final Sky Battle, Red Rabbits emerged champions of Minecraft Championship 33, defeating the Yellow Yaks in the thrilling Dodgebolt arena battle. Despite facing unfavorable odds, the former displayed remarkable prowess, securing a 3-2 triumph over their opponents.

Overall rankings

Based on the coins collected by each team, here is the overall ranking of each team and its members:

10) Pink Parrots - bekyamon, JackManifoldTV, TommyInnit, Tubbo

9) Blue Bats - AntVenom, Sylvee, hannahxxrose, Wallibear

8) Green Geckos - DarkEyebrows, Krinios, Ph1LzA, Ranboo

7) Lime Llamas - Guqqie, OllieGamerz, Purpled, Snifferish

6) Aqua Axolotls - Illumina, impulseSV, Smallishbeans, Sneegsnag

5) Purple Pandas - PeteZahHutt, Seapeekay, cubfan135, FalseSymmetry

4) Cyan Coyotes - Smajor1995, EthosLab, FireBreathMan, GoodTimesWithScar

3) Orange Ocelots - PearlescentMoon, OwengeJuice, jojosolos, aimsey

2) Red Rabbits - Sapnap, Ponk, Punz, vGumiho

1) Yellow Yaks - CaptainSparklez, fruitberries, Shadoune666, TheOrionSound

Minecraft Championship 33 saw the participation of the newest player EthosLab this season and also welcomed back Pearlescent Moon, who had not participated in the games since MCC 28. Red Rabbits have been outstanding this season despite the Yellow Yaks dominating in the coins leaderboard.