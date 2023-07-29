It's that time of the month again when we see our favorite Minecraft content creators going toe to toe against each other for glory. The Minecraft Championship just unveiled all the teams competing in the MCC 33, and Minecraft enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up to watch this showdown.

The Mincreaft Championship, commonly referred to by many as MCC, is the monthly tournament where content creators compete with each other in a team format in various mini-games to win the glorious championship crown. The brainchild of NoxCrew and Smajor 1995, MCC became widely popular because of its fast-paced format and unique mini-games with the added touch of humor from content creators and fans.

Recently, MCC wrapped up its 32nd iteration on July 15, 2023, and announcing the 33rd iteration the next day created a lot of hype. Currently, MCC is in its third season, which started on March 18, 2023, and is still going strong. Let's look into the details of what we can expect, as well as team line-ups and the all-important date of this massive event.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft Championship (MCC) 33

MCC events have a tradition of having a series of eight mini-games that test players on their Minecraft skills, such as parkour, survival, combat, and, most importantly, teamwork.

The ten-team Minecraft tournament, with each team having four players, needs to stay in the top league as the event accumulates coins by winning. The top two teams with the most coins get ready to clash in the game of Dodgebolt, with the winner taking the crown.

MCC format and finale

All team starts in a wonderfully designed MCC arena where they get transported into Decision Dome, casting their votes regarding which mini-game they want to play by throwing eggs. Sometimes players receive power-ups to tip the scale in their favor in one of the many games.

Traditionally there are a variety of mini-games, including Ace Race, Battle Box, Hole in the Wall, Sands of Time, Big Sales at Build Mart, Grid Runners, Meltdown, Parkour Warrior, Parkour Tag, Rocket Spleef Rush, Sky Battle, Survival Games, and TGTTOSAWAF based on main three attributes like Movement, PVP, and Team.

MCC Dodgebolt Arena (Image via MCC wiki)

As the event goes on, players get rewarded with coins accumulating into team coins, determining their team standing in the event. As the team passes through various games, the coin multiplier increases from 1.0x to 3.0x. The two teams with the most coins get in the final 4v4 archery showdown in the game of Dodgebolt with five rounds, and the winner is declared the new champion.

Teams

Here are all the upcoming teams for MCC 33:

Red Rabbits:

The Red Rabbits for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Sapnap, Ponk, Punz and vGumiho

Orange Ocelots:

The Orange Ocelots for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: PearlescentMoon, OwengeJuiceTV, jojosolos, Aimsey

Yellow Yaks:

The Yellow Yaks for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: CaptainSparklez, Fruitberries, Shadoven666, TheOrionSound

Lime Llamas:

The Lime Llamas for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Guqqie, OllieGamerz, Purpled, Snifferish

Green Geckos:

The Green Geckos for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: DarkEyebrows, Krinios, Ph1LzA, Ranboo

Cyan Coyotes:

The Cyan Coyotes for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Smajor, Etho, FireBreathMan, GoodTimesWithScar

Aqua Axolotls:

The Aqua Axolotls for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Illumina, impulseSV, Smallishbeans, Sneggsnag

Blue Bats:

The Blue Bats for MCC 31 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: AntVenom, Sylvee, Hannahxxrose, Wallibear

Purple Pandas:

The Purple Pandas for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: PeteZahHutt, Seapeakay, CubFan, FalseSymmetry

Pink Parrots:

The Pink Parrots for MCC 33 (Image via Nox Crew)

Members: Bekyamon, Jack Manifold, TommyInnit, Tubbo

Date, time, and where to watch MCC 33

MCC 33 hits the dome Saturday 5th August, at 8pm BST! pic.twitter.com/vOj04CmKXR They say good things come in threes... does that mean this event will be twice as good or 11 times as good?? 🤔MCC 33 hits the dome Saturday 5th August, at 8pm BST!

The Minecraft Championship 33 hits the dome on August 6, 2023, at 8 pm BST. You can visit the official MCC Twitter page and website for more updates. Furthermore, Noxcrew will stream the event on their Youtube channel. You can also watch the tournament live from your favorite creator's perspective of the competition on Twitch or Youtube.

So get ready for the Minecraft Championship 33, which looks very promising based on the teams for this event. There might also be some changes and tweaks to mini-games to make them more interesting and exciting. So pick your favorite team and get ready to enjoy the MCC 33.