5 best secret changes in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update will be released on June 7, 2023, and bring in a plethora of new features like Camel, Sniffer, Cherry Grove Biome, Trail Ruins, Archeology, and more. It will also change several aspects of blocks, items, and mobs that already exist in the game. Of course, the main focus is the new features, but the developers spend almost half of their time fixing bugs that have surfaced and making changes to the existing features.

As with any update, the 1.20 Trails and Tales update also comes with a whole list of changes to various existing features. This article will explore some of the smaller tweaks that players might have missed during the development phase.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. We understand that some players might already know about these changes. This list is only targeted at those who may not.

5 small changes coming with Minecraft 1.20 update that players should know about

1) Mob sound from note blocks

Minecraft 1.20 update changes note blocks, allowing it to play mob ambient sounds according to the mob head placed on it (Image via Mojang)

Though the note block has been in the game for quite some time now, it will get a brand new feature in the 1.20 update. Previously, the block made no sound when a mob head was placed on top of it. With the upcoming update, whenever it is done, it will play the ambient sound of that particular mob whenever it is activated.

This is a brilliant feature that can be used on multiplayer worlds and servers to prank players and have fun.

2) Editable signs

Signs and hanging signs can now be edited in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Signs are another block that has been in the game for several years now. However, there were several limitations to how players could use it. For instance, any written material on a sign could not be edited once it was placed in the world. However, with the 1.20 update, they can be edited simply by right-clicking on them.

Apart from that, there are several other changes coming to signs and new hanging signs.

3) Beds, carpets, and wool colors can be changed

New colors can be applied to beds, carpets, and wool blocks that have already been colored using dyes in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Currently, if a bed, a carpet, or a wool block is already colored using a dye, its color cannot be changed using a different option. Thankfully, this will change in the 1.20 update. Players will be able to change the color of their beds, carpets, and wool blocks, even if they are already colored.

This is massively convenient since gamers do not need to craft brand new blocks just to color them differently.

4) Block of Amethyst Vibration Resonance with sculk sensor

Block of amethyst preserves the vibration signal sent by sculk sensor in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

With the 1.20 update, Mojang will be adding several new redstone changes, especially focused on wireless redstone functions that are possible with the sculk sensors. Though they can activate each other with their vibrations, the intensity of the vibration decreases if a chain of them are activated one by one.

Hence, to further improve the resonance, Mojang has added a new feature to the block of Amethyst called Vibration Resonance. When this block is placed near a sculk sensor, it will take the vibration caused by the sculk and resonate it as a separate thing from its location.

5) Slow falling and jump boost effects will apply on ridable mobs

Slow falling and jump boost status effects now apply to ridable mobs in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

An old bug was recently patched during the development of the 1.20 update. It addressed the fact that slow falling and jump-boost status effects were not applying to ridable mobs. After this bug was patched, it resulted in a weird new feature that allowed players to glide with their ridable mobs once both the status effects were applied using slow falling and leaping splash potions.

Hence, gamers will be able to glide down while riding their horses, pigs, and even camels. Since the new camel mob will dash forward instead of jumping, players can cover a good amount of distance after jumping off from the high ground.

