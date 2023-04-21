What is Vibration Resonance in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update?

The Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update packs a lot of new exciting and intriguing features. Along with the addition of new mobs, plants, gameplay features, major changes to a few sculk blocks and amethyst blocks will be introduced.

Players can expect the update to be released in the next few months, as all of the features have already been announced, but it's always possible for the developers to have some surprises in store.

Those who want to get a sneak peek of what's to come can install the latest test versions of the game, with snapshots available for Java Edition players and betas for Bedrock Edition players.

Everything players need to know about vibration resonance in Minecraft 1.20

Vibration resonance is a new feature of the amethyst block that re-emits a separate vibration at its location. This will work when a sculk sensor placed adjacent to a block of amethyst detects something.

It is also worth noting that the vibrations emitted from the amethyst block will trigger sculk shrieker blocks and wardens.

How to get sculk sensor and amethyst blocks

Sculk sensors in an ancient city (Image via Mojang)

This is a good time for new players to learn how to acquire these two blocks before the 1.20 update adds the vibration resonance feature. Since the sculk sensor is an uncraftable block, players will have to venture deep into the Overworld and explore the underground deep dark biomes or ancient cities to find it.

Crafting a block of amethyst (Image via Mojang)

Once found, sculk sensor blocks can be mined using any item or bare hands. A block of amethyst, on the other hand, is a craftable block with four amethyst shards being its crafting recipe.

Players can obtain amethyst shards from amethyst geodes by mining the amethyst clusters using a pickaxe. Once four shards have been obtained, place them on the crafting table (as shown in the picture above) to craft a block of amethyst.

Changes made to sculk sensors in Minecraft 1.20

A sculk sensor upon activation (Image via Mojang)

Along with the additions mentioned above, which can affect redstone contraptions that utilize sculk sensors, other changes are being made to sculk sensors. The frequencies of vibrations for various actions in the game were adjusted and simplified to minimize any undesirable interference.

Below are some of the note-worthy changes that will affect how sculk sensors are used in Minecraft:

The default redstone output has been modified. It has been made more reliable for distance calculations.

Sculk sensors will strongly power the blocks they are placed on.

If a vibration is meant to be detected by a sculk sensor, it will be held in a queue until all the adjacent areas of the game are loaded and functioning properly. As a result, this prevents the disruption of vibration resonance configurations when unloading chunks from a distance.

Minecraft players should keep sniffers away from their sculk sensor utilizing redstone contraptions as sculk sensors will detect sniffers sniffing.

