Minecraft Championship (MCC) 34: List of participating teams and players

Minecraft Championship (MCC) will soon be returning, and the hosts recently announced the date, time, and teams for the next iteration. The main event is taking place after nearly a month, but August saw two MCC Rising tournaments. Since this tournament does not have any major cash prizes or stakes, everyone can expect light-hearted fun.
40 famous content creators will be teaming up in groups of four (10 total teams) and going up against each other in 10 custom game modes created by Noxcrew, the hosts of the show.
Every team for the 34th Minecraft Championship (MCC)
MCC's official X account usually announces the date and time for the next event, followed by the 10 teams and their members. Here are all the teams and content creators selected for MCC 34.
Red Rabbits
- FireBreathMan
- Michaelmcchill
- Ranboo
- Shubble
Orange Ocelots
- Smallishbeans
- Captain Sparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Punz
Yellow Yaks
- Antfrost
- BadBoyHalo
- Ryguyrocky
- Skeppy
Lime Llamas
- Awesamdude
- Hannahxxrose
- PeteZahHutt
- vGumiho
Green Geckos
- Aimsey
- Guqqie
- Purpled
- Tubbo
Cyan Coyotes
- Ollie Gamerz
- Sapnap
- Shadovne666
- RedVelvetCake
Aqua Axolotls
- 5up
- Eret
- Fruitberries
- Solidarity
Blue Bats
- GeminiTay
- jojosolos
- Smajor
- TheOrionSound
Purple Pandas
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Illumina
- InTheLittleHood
- Wallibear
Pink Parrots
- BajanCanadian
- JeromeASF
- Preston
- Vikkstar
When and where to watch the 34th Minecraft Championship (MCC)
As per usual, the hosts of the MCC posted details about the upcoming tournament on their official X account a few days ago. The 34th edition of the Minecraft Championship will take place on Saturday, September 16, at 8 pm BST or 3 pm EDT.
MCC 34 will be viewed by millions of fans across the globe, so it is suggested that you convert the given time as per your time zone.
MCC will feature 40 different content creators and streamers who frequently play the sandbox game. Right from the beginning of the championship, Noxcrew allowed the creators to stream their POVs and show their audience how they were faring against other teams.
Famous Minecraft streamers like TommyInnit, Tubbo, CaptainSparklez, Ranboo, Sapnap, GeminiTay, and many more will be going live on different video streaming platforms and entertaining fans with the tournament.