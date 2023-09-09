Minecraft Championship (MCC) 34: List of participating teams and players

Minecraft Championship (MCC) will soon be returning, and the hosts recently announced the date, time, and teams for the next iteration. The main event is taking place after nearly a month, but August saw two MCC Rising tournaments. Since this tournament does not have any major cash prizes or stakes, everyone can expect light-hearted fun.

40 famous content creators will be teaming up in groups of four (10 total teams) and going up against each other in 10 custom game modes created by Noxcrew, the hosts of the show.

Every team for the 34th Minecraft Championship (MCC)

MCC's official X account usually announces the date and time for the next event, followed by the 10 teams and their members. Here are all the teams and content creators selected for MCC 34.

Red Rabbits

Expand Tweet

FireBreathMan

Michaelmcchill

Ranboo

Shubble

Orange Ocelots

Expand Tweet

Smallishbeans

Captain Sparklez

KaraCorvus

Punz

Yellow Yaks

Expand Tweet

Antfrost

BadBoyHalo

Ryguyrocky

Skeppy

Lime Llamas

Expand Tweet

Awesamdude

Hannahxxrose

PeteZahHutt

vGumiho

Green Geckos

Expand Tweet

Aimsey

Guqqie

Purpled

Tubbo

Cyan Coyotes

Expand Tweet

Ollie Gamerz

Sapnap

Shadovne666

RedVelvetCake

Aqua Axolotls

Expand Tweet

5up

Eret

Fruitberries

Solidarity

Blue Bats

Expand Tweet

GeminiTay

jojosolos

Smajor

TheOrionSound

Purple Pandas

Expand Tweet

GoodTimesWithScar

Illumina

InTheLittleHood

Wallibear

Pink Parrots

Expand Tweet

BajanCanadian

JeromeASF

Preston

Vikkstar

When and where to watch the 34th Minecraft Championship (MCC)

Expand Tweet

As per usual, the hosts of the MCC posted details about the upcoming tournament on their official X account a few days ago. The 34th edition of the Minecraft Championship will take place on Saturday, September 16, at 8 pm BST or 3 pm EDT.

MCC 34 will be viewed by millions of fans across the globe, so it is suggested that you convert the given time as per your time zone.

MCC will feature 40 different content creators and streamers who frequently play the sandbox game. Right from the beginning of the championship, Noxcrew allowed the creators to stream their POVs and show their audience how they were faring against other teams.

Famous Minecraft streamers like TommyInnit, Tubbo, CaptainSparklez, Ranboo, Sapnap, GeminiTay, and many more will be going live on different video streaming platforms and entertaining fans with the tournament.