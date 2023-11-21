Minecraft Championship (MCC) 35 date and time announced 

The Minecraft Championship has kept countless fans entertained throughout the year, but the organizers at NoxCrew recently confirmed that the final tournament entry would arrive in just a few weeks. On November 20, 2023, the group announced on its official X (formerly Twitter account) that MCC 35 would begin on December 9, 2023.

It was later confirmed by the Minecraft Championship community wiki that the event would take place at 8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time. Other than that, NoxCrew has remained tight-lipped on the slate of teams, players, and minigames that would take place. However, they did confirm that team announcements would begin rolling out later in the week.

Fans react to the Minecraft Championship 35 announcement

Although NoxCrew didn't divulge any additional details surrounding the final Minecraft Championship of 2023 quite yet, fans couldn't hold back their excitement surrounding the event. Many hoped certain players would be part of the long-running tournament series, while one fan admitted that they misread the initial X post and thought MCC 35 would be the last of its kind.

Even previous competitors in Minecraft Championships shared their excitement like Jojosolos. Some fans remarked that they were surprised that December was already so close once again, as the year had simply blown by.

Whatever the case, fans were undeniably excited for more announcements from NoxCrew later in the week, when the competition would come into closer focus.

The confirmed date falls on a Saturday, which should be quite amenable for most Minecraft Championship watchers. Granted, time zone differences still play a factor, but having the event on a weekend ensures that as many fans as possible can catch the minigame action.

In the replies, players joked that the MCC event could have been themed for Christmas or Boxing Day, though it's possible that the minds at NoxCrew have a few holiday-themed minigames in mind anyway. This is speculation, of course, but considering the proximity to those two aforementioned December holidays, tossing in some winter-themed minigames would be far from a stretch.

Hopefully, NoxCrew can piece together an all-star roster of players and minigames to let the championships go out with a bang for 2023.

After several non-canon events that have taken place, MCC 35 will see the return of canon minigames, teams, and players. Fans are undoubtedly building anticipation for how the tournament will pan out as the last of its kind for the year.

Fans should get a few answers in just a few days' time as NoxCrew begins making its team confirmations. The minigame announcements shouldn't be far behind them.