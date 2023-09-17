Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 34? Final standings, winners, and more 

Minecraft Championship (MCC) is an event that brings together prominent content creators to form 10 teams and participate in a selection of eight mini-games, and the latest iteration of it ended on 16 September 2023. Depending upon their performance, each team is awarded points, and the team with the least points is eliminated after each game.

This article will delve into the results of the MCC 34 looking at the team standings, individual performance, and the points table.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 34 ends with a nail-biting finish

Individuals with the best performance

jojosolos ranked first individually in the MCC 34. (Image via MC Championship)

Member of the Blue Bats, jojosolos, was the highest-ranking individual in the MCC 34. She amassed 3,681 coins in total, closely followed by FireBreathMan from Red Rabbits.

Jojo is the only female player to be in the top 10 more than twice. She is also the first and the only female player to take the top spot individually. First introduced in MCC R, she later joined the MCC 21 in April 2022. Jojo has gone on to win two canon events, the MCC 25 and MCC 31.

The Champion of MCC 34

Eight mini-games were played, after which the top two teams faced off each other in a game of Dodgebolt. Cyan Coyotes and Blue Bats were the two teams who were neck and neck in terms of points, and it all came down to who would win the final event. The total coins collected by both teams were 20,909 and 20,735, respectively.

Both Cyan Coyotes and Blue Bats won two rounds of the Dodgebolt arena battle, each heading into the fifth round with a score of 2-2. However, Cyan Coyotes edged their opposition and emerged victorious in the final round, becoming the champions of MCC 34.

With this victory, Sapnap has become the first individual to win Minecraft Championship events seven times. He is also the only player to have won two MCCs in a row twice.

Overall rankings

Depending upon the number of coins collected by each team, here is the overall ranking of every team with the names of the members and total coins collected in this Minecraft event.

Cyan Coyotes (20,909) – OllieGamerz, Sapnap, Shadoune666, VelvetIsCake. Blue Bats (20,735) – GeminiTay, jojosolos, Smajor1995, TheOrionSound. Red Rabbits (18,713) – FireBreathMan, Michealmcchill, Ranboo, Shubble. Aqua Axolotls (18,620) – 5up, Eret, fruitberries, SolidarityGaming. Orange Ocelots (17,968) – Smallishbeans, CaptainSparklez, Kara Corvus, Punz. Purple Pandas (17,926) – GoodTimesWithScar, Illumina, IntheLittleWood, Wallibear. Lime Llamas (17,258) – Awesamdude, Hannahxxrose, PeteXahHutt, vGumiho. Green Geckos (15,962) – Aimsey, Guqqie, Purpled, Tubbo. Yellow Yaks (14,053) – Antfrost, BadBoyHalo, Ryguyrocky, Skeppy. Pink Parrots (7,723) - BajanCanadian, JeromeASF, PrestonPlaysz, Vikkstar123.

Minecraft Championship 34 featured one new player, BajanCandian, and welcomed back JeromeASF, PrestonPlayz, and Vikkstar123. This whole season was nail-biting, and all the teams gave their best, making it one memorable MCC event.