Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2022: Final standings, winners, and more

On June 18, 2022 — Team Red Rabbits (consisting of Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Foolish Gamers, and Karl Jacobs) secured their first-place win during Minecraft Championship Pride 2022.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of monthly events that began its second season with MCC 14 on May 29, 2021. The championships are split up into canon and non-canon events, featuring a slightly different structure to the canon tournaments, new competitors, and a particular theme.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2022 is the second pride-themed event to be held, the MCC Pride 2021 held on June 26, 2021. Both tournaments were held with the idea of donating to charity, partnering with/donating their earnings to The Trevor Project.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2022: Final Team Standings

Team Red Rabbits barely defeated their opponents, Team Aqua Axolotls (consisting of Antfrost, TapL, GizzyGazza, and RedVelvetCake), in the final activity of Minecraft Championship 2022, Dodgebolt. It was a close match, but the red team emerged victorious.

Despite earning fewer coins than the second-placing team, the amount of coins that the two highest placing teams have doesn't determine whether or not they win MCC. If a team emerges victorious from Dodgebolt, they win MCC.

The following are the final team standings for MCC Pride 2022:

1st: Team Red Rabbits (22320)

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Karl Jacobs

Foolish Gamers

2nd: Team Aqua Axolotls (22422)

Antfrost

GizzyGazza

RedVelvetCake

TapL

3rd: Team Orange Ocelots (19787)

Illumina

InTheLittleWood

Snifferish

ElainaExe

4th: Team Yellow Yaks (19055)

Smajor

Grian

Shubble

GeminiTay

5th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18466)

5Up

Tubbo

Aimsey

vGumiho

6th: Team Lime Llamas (15963)

Krtzyy

Spifey

Ponk

Eret

7th: Team Pink Parrots (14668)

Ranboo

Jacksepticeye

Sapnap

Crankgameplays

8th: Team Purple Pandas (13398)

jojosolos

Nihachu

Captain Puffy

KaraCorvus

9th: Team Blue Bats (7224)

Vixella

KryticZeuZ

DrGluon

James Turner

10th: Team Green Geckos (6176)

TinaKitten

Sykkuno

Lazarbeam

Valkyrae

MCC Pride 2022: Final Minigame Standings

There were a total of eight minigames played in this particular MCC. Those being: Battle Box, Grid Runners, Parkour Tag, Ace Race, Build Mart, Survival Games, HITW, and TGTTOS.

Here are the final minigame standings for MCC Pride 2022:

Game No. 1: Grid Runners

Winner: Cyan Coyotes

Game No. 2: Parkour Tag

Winner: Red Rabbits

Game No. 3: Survival Games

Winner: Lime Llamas

Game No. 4: Battle Box

Winner: Aqua Axolotls

Game No. 5: Build Mart

Winner: Yellow Yaks

Game No. 6: Ace Race

Winner: Red Rabbits

Game No. 7: HITW

Winner: Red Rabbits

Game No. 8: TGTTOS

Winner: Aqua Axolotls

Minecraft Championship Pride 2022: Final Individual Standings

Illumina managed to go above and beyond to earn more coins, individually, than the other forty competitors. This is no small feat, as the primary goal of the game is to collect as many coins during the minigames as possible.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship Pride 2022:

1st: Illumina (3595)

2nd: Antfrost (3348)

3rd: Dream (3274)

4th: TapL (2981)

5th: GeorgeNotFound (2911)

6th: Krtzyy (2875)

7th: Tubbo (2793)

8th: Sapnap (2719)

9th: Smajor (2635)

10th: Foolish Gamers (2549)

11th: InTheLittleWood (2525)

12th: GizzyGazza (2490)

13th: Grian (2467)

14th: RedVelvetCake (2455)

15th: 5Up (2376)

16th: Aimsey (2282)

17th: GeminiTay (2235)

18th: jojosolos (2218)

19th: Ranboo (2193)

20th: Karl Jacobs (2159)

21st: Ponk (2047)

22nd: vGumiho (1953)

23rd: Shubble (1875)

24th: Spifey (1830)

25th: Captain Puffy (1773)

26th: Snifferish (1740)

27th: Eret (1623)

28th: KaraCorvus (1618)

29th: ElainaExe (1558)

30th: Jacksepticeye (1499)

31st: KryticZeuZ (1301)

32nd: Nihachu (1283)

33rd: Crankgameplays (1269)

34th: Sykkuno (1000)

35th: Vixella (868)

36th: Lazarbeam (828)

37th: James Turner (814)

38th: Valkyrae (674)

39th: DrGluon (621)

40th: TinaKitten (526)

Illumina earned nearly two hundred more coins than the runner-up, Antfrost.

