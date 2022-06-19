Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2022: Final standings, winners, and more

On June 18, 2022 — Team Red Rabbits (consisting of Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Foolish Gamers, and Karl Jacobs) secured their first-place win during Minecraft Championship Pride 2022.
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of monthly events that began its second season with MCC 14 on May 29, 2021. The championships are split up into canon and non-canon events, featuring a slightly different structure to the canon tournaments, new competitors, and a particular theme.
Minecraft Championship Pride 2022 is the second pride-themed event to be held, the MCC Pride 2021 held on June 26, 2021. Both tournaments were held with the idea of donating to charity, partnering with/donating their earnings to The Trevor Project.
Minecraft Championship Pride 2022: Final Team Standings
Team Red Rabbits barely defeated their opponents, Team Aqua Axolotls (consisting of Antfrost, TapL, GizzyGazza, and RedVelvetCake), in the final activity of Minecraft Championship 2022, Dodgebolt. It was a close match, but the red team emerged victorious.
Despite earning fewer coins than the second-placing team, the amount of coins that the two highest placing teams have doesn't determine whether or not they win MCC. If a team emerges victorious from Dodgebolt, they win MCC.
The following are the final team standings for MCC Pride 2022:
1st: Team Red Rabbits (22320)
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Karl Jacobs
- Foolish Gamers
2nd: Team Aqua Axolotls (22422)
- Antfrost
- GizzyGazza
- RedVelvetCake
- TapL
3rd: Team Orange Ocelots (19787)
- Illumina
- InTheLittleWood
- Snifferish
- ElainaExe
4th: Team Yellow Yaks (19055)
- Smajor
- Grian
- Shubble
- GeminiTay
5th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18466)
- 5Up
- Tubbo
- Aimsey
- vGumiho
6th: Team Lime Llamas (15963)
- Krtzyy
- Spifey
- Ponk
- Eret
7th: Team Pink Parrots (14668)
- Ranboo
- Jacksepticeye
- Sapnap
- Crankgameplays
8th: Team Purple Pandas (13398)
- jojosolos
- Nihachu
- Captain Puffy
- KaraCorvus
9th: Team Blue Bats (7224)
- Vixella
- KryticZeuZ
- DrGluon
- James Turner
10th: Team Green Geckos (6176)
- TinaKitten
- Sykkuno
- Lazarbeam
- Valkyrae
MCC Pride 2022: Final Minigame Standings
There were a total of eight minigames played in this particular MCC. Those being: Battle Box, Grid Runners, Parkour Tag, Ace Race, Build Mart, Survival Games, HITW, and TGTTOS.
Here are the final minigame standings for MCC Pride 2022:
Game No. 1: Grid Runners
Winner: Cyan Coyotes
Game No. 2: Parkour Tag
Winner: Red Rabbits
Game No. 3: Survival Games
Winner: Lime Llamas
Game No. 4: Battle Box
Winner: Aqua Axolotls
Game No. 5: Build Mart
Winner: Yellow Yaks
Game No. 6: Ace Race
Winner: Red Rabbits
Game No. 7: HITW
Winner: Red Rabbits
Game No. 8: TGTTOS
Winner: Aqua Axolotls
Minecraft Championship Pride 2022: Final Individual Standings
Illumina managed to go above and beyond to earn more coins, individually, than the other forty competitors. This is no small feat, as the primary goal of the game is to collect as many coins during the minigames as possible.
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship Pride 2022:
1st: Illumina (3595)
2nd: Antfrost (3348)
3rd: Dream (3274)
4th: TapL (2981)
5th: GeorgeNotFound (2911)
6th: Krtzyy (2875)
7th: Tubbo (2793)
8th: Sapnap (2719)
9th: Smajor (2635)
10th: Foolish Gamers (2549)
11th: InTheLittleWood (2525)
12th: GizzyGazza (2490)
13th: Grian (2467)
14th: RedVelvetCake (2455)
15th: 5Up (2376)
16th: Aimsey (2282)
17th: GeminiTay (2235)
18th: jojosolos (2218)
19th: Ranboo (2193)
20th: Karl Jacobs (2159)
21st: Ponk (2047)
22nd: vGumiho (1953)
23rd: Shubble (1875)
24th: Spifey (1830)
25th: Captain Puffy (1773)
26th: Snifferish (1740)
27th: Eret (1623)
28th: KaraCorvus (1618)
29th: ElainaExe (1558)
30th: Jacksepticeye (1499)
31st: KryticZeuZ (1301)
32nd: Nihachu (1283)
33rd: Crankgameplays (1269)
34th: Sykkuno (1000)
35th: Vixella (868)
36th: Lazarbeam (828)
37th: James Turner (814)
38th: Valkyrae (674)
39th: DrGluon (621)
40th: TinaKitten (526)
Illumina earned nearly two hundred more coins than the runner-up, Antfrost.