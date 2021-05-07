Minecraft Education Edition: Uses, features, and more in 2021

Minecraft Education Edition is a version of the legendary game that focuses on educating its player base. There are multiple coding lessons and classroom-based learning activities for students to practice.

This service is catered towards students, classrooms, and organizations and is paid for with a yearly subscription. There's even a free trial on the website.

Many players have never heard of nor tried Minecraft Education Edition. For those who are new to this service, here are the main features and uses for the service in 2021.

Primary uses and services of Minecraft Education Edition

Hour of code

Hour of code has been a computer science trend for a long time (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Education Edition's biggest draw is the hour of code it offers. It's a Minecraft-related coding lesson that teaches players to bring two villages together in-game.

Hour of code has been a computer science trend for a long time, and Minecraft has now officially joined the club. Enthusiasts of this feature should definitely check out the tutorial.

Classroom learning

The Minecraft Education Edition cover (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Education Edition is, first and foremost, a classroom learning service. There are multiple lessons available to teachers and educators to teach students all about gaming, the internet, and their online identities.

This service also has lessons about digital storytelling and story building in hopes of inspiring young students. Their service caters to innovations and creativity.

This Minecraft iteration also has 150+ hours of computer science curriculum created to help students survive in the digital world. This syllabus helps students learn to code and other vital computer science skills.

Minecraft Education Edition provides immersive learning lessons and tutorials, as well as assessments for students. Its ultimate goal is to make learning more fun for students of all backgrounds and ages.

Remote learning

Education Edition remote learning has features like video calling (Image via Minecraft)

With the pandemic still in full swing in many places worldwide, Minecraft Education Edition is very focused on helping students learn remotely. They've updated their features and services to include video-call-based lesson plans as well as models for students to complete on their own.

How and where to get Minecraft Education Edition

Education Edition's stem curriculum (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Education Edition is available on Windows, Chromebook, and most other devices. Users can download it with a yearly subscription, though it's recommended for players to go through their school or organization to get started.

