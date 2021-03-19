5 amazing Minecraft seeds for Pocket Edition

Players who are looking for new seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition are in luck, as this list includes worlds that have things like quad spawners, double stronghold villages, and more.

One of the great features of Minecraft is that it can be played on a variety of different devices and platforms. The game can even be played on the go, as it is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Players can enhance their own on-the-go Minecraft experience by playing on a worthwhile seed. Seeds with fun features such as multiple mob spawners or accessible structures can really impact a player's enjoyment in a positive way.

This article showcases five Minecraft seeds that would be perfect for a new gaming adventure on Pocket Edition.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

5 great seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition

#5 - Exposed Above Ground Mob Spawner

A completely exposed mob spawner on the surface of the Overworld in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

A hostile mob spawner can be found completely exposed on the surface of the Overworld in this seed.

Hostile mob spawners are typically found inside structures such as dungeons, mineshafts, woodland mansions, strongholds, nether fortresses and bastion remnants.

Advertisement

However, one of the spawners in this seed decided to spawn along with the foundations of a dungeon.

This is a fairly broken and wacky generation, which makes it worth checking out by Minecraft players.

Cords: 135, 70, 166

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -119478280

#4 - Quad Dungeon Spawner

Multiple hostile mob spawner all in close proximity to one another in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who explore this seed will be able to find four different hostile mob spawners that are fairly close together. There are three spawners that are practically right on top of each other. However, there is an additional one if players explore just a bit further and turn the corner.

This seed also features a village with a desert temple and a pretty epic shattered savanna biome.

Cords: 1474, 34, -2317

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -739854401

#3 - Two Mansions near Spawn

Advertisement

A picturesque view of a woodland mansion in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Woodland mansions are a tremendous source of valuable loot in Minecraft. They serve as one of the only locations where players can get totems of undying.

Minecraft players who decide to play on this seed will have access to two different woodland mansions that are both in close proximity to the world's spawn point.

There is also a desert and a jungle temple, which are not too far away.

This seed is great for players who want to hop right into some action, exploration and combat.

Cords of Mansion #1: 490, 96, 511

Cords of Mansion #2: 1501, 99, 710

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -24970

#2 - Bastion Remnant & Nether Fortress

Two different Nether structures right next to each other in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players will likely really enjoy this seed if they are looking to explore some of the best that the Nether has to offer.

This seed has a ruined portal that will teleport players in close proximity to both a nether fortress and a bastion remnant. These structures are both filled with valuable loot and would be perfect places to visit during a survival playthrough.

Cords of Ruined Portal: 154, 72, 315

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1901896079

Advertisement

#1 - Two Stronghold Villages

A snowy village that has a Stronghold right underneath it in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Strongholds are fairly sought-after structures in Minecraft, as these locations are often where players will find an End portal room. Minecraft players need to find and activate an End Portal in order to reach the End and beat the game.

This seed has two villages that both have stronghold structures right underneath them. The villages themselves can serve as great sources for introductory loot.

When players are feeling confident and are geared up properly, they can begin scouring and conquering the strongholds beneath them.

Cords of Village #1: 1047, 69, 26

Cords of Villager #2: 1415, 63, 556

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -657396992

RELATED: TLauncher PE: A new way to play Minecraft Pocket Edition from Play Store