Minecraft Java 21w17a Snapshot Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft Java 21w17a Snapshot adds new noodle caves and tweaks raw ore textures.
The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update draws near as Mojang releases a new snapshot every week. In this week's snapshot, a new type of cave has been introduced to the game. Players can now experience the noodle caves in Minecraft using the experimental data pack
There are also some changes related to the first part of Caves & Cliffs Update. Mojang tweaked the raw ore textures and made some changes regarding copper mining and crafting. Check out the list of features and changes in this week's snapshot:
Full list of changes for Minecraft Java Edition 21w17a Snapshot
CHANGES IN 21W17A
- Small Dripleaves can now also be placed on Moss Blocks
- Copper Ore drops 2-3 raw Copper when mined, or more when using a tool enchanted with Fortune
- Copper Blocks are now crafted from 9 Copper Ingots
- Tweaked the texture of raw Metal blocks
CHANGES TO THE CAVES & CLIFFS PREVIEW
Advertisement
- Large Ore Veins have been tweaked
- Added noodle caves – thinner, squigglier, and more claustrophobic variant of spaghetti caves
CHANGES TO ORE VEINS
- Ore veins are now slightly rarer and slightly smaller (but they are still large!)
- The ores in the vein are clumpier and less evenly distributed
- If you are lucky you may find a raw ore block in the vein
FIXED BUGS IN 21W17A
Advertisement
- MC-170443 - Banner copying recipe ignores existence of other items in crafting grid
- MC-187664 - World border uses float to determine its size, making some border sizes inaccessible, and cannot be set to 30 million or beyond
- MC-201269 - Constantly teleporting player to a phantom crashes the game/kicks the player
- MC-203570 - Candles aren’t grouped in the recipe book
- MC-203745 - Repeated teleport between dimensions causes the entity to duplicate on the client
- MC-204031 - Waxed Cut Copper (any level of weathered) have two separate recipes in the recipe book
- MC-214187 - Void platform generates multiple times
- MC-214735 - Horse disappears when dying while riding it and reloading the world while it’s unloaded
- MC-214838 - Big dripleaf stem remains after breaking a stem or leaf above it
- MC-214865 - Floating islands world type generates extreme terrain
- MC-219155 - Fishing line only starts on half distance between the fishing rod and bobber (Apple M1 only)
- MC-219840 - You cannot unlock the recipe for Mossy Stone Bricks
- MC-219842 - Recipes for mossy cobblestone and mossy stone bricks aren’t grouped
- MC-220033 - (Parity issue) Hanging Roots can’t be waterlogged
- MC-221560 - Copper/Coal Ore in Deepslate Patches aren’t Deepslate Ores
- MC-222008 - Empty/missing template pool error grammar mistake
- MC-222520 - Raw and Ore smelting previews aren’t grouped together
- MC-223055 - Amethyst buds and cluster have an unused blockstate
- MC-223792 - Shrinking world border with center past x/z 29999983 crashes the game
Source: Official Minecraft Site