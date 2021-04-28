Minecraft Java 21w17a Snapshot Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft Java 21w17a Snapshot adds new noodle caves and tweaks raw ore textures.

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update draws near as Mojang releases a new snapshot every week. In this week's snapshot, a new type of cave has been introduced to the game. Players can now experience the noodle caves in Minecraft using the experimental data pack

There are also some changes related to the first part of Caves & Cliffs Update. Mojang tweaked the raw ore textures and made some changes regarding copper mining and crafting. Check out the list of features and changes in this week's snapshot:

Full list of changes for Minecraft Java Edition 21w17a Snapshot

CHANGES IN 21W17A

Comparison of Raw Ore texture(Image via Minecraft.net)

Small Dripleaves can now also be placed on Moss Blocks

Copper Ore drops 2-3 raw Copper when mined, or more when using a tool enchanted with Fortune

Copper Blocks are now crafted from 9 Copper Ingots

Tweaked the texture of raw Metal blocks

CHANGES TO THE CAVES & CLIFFS PREVIEW

Noodle Caves(Image via Minecraft.net)

Large Ore Veins have been tweaked

Added noodle caves – thinner, squigglier, and more claustrophobic variant of spaghetti caves

CHANGES TO ORE VEINS

Ore veins are now slightly rarer and slightly smaller (but they are still large!)

The ores in the vein are clumpier and less evenly distributed

If you are lucky you may find a raw ore block in the vein

FIXED BUGS IN 21W17A

MC-170443 - Banner copying recipe ignores existence of other items in crafting grid

MC-187664 - World border uses float to determine its size, making some border sizes inaccessible, and cannot be set to 30 million or beyond

MC-201269 - Constantly teleporting player to a phantom crashes the game/kicks the player

MC-203570 - Candles aren’t grouped in the recipe book

MC-203745 - Repeated teleport between dimensions causes the entity to duplicate on the client

MC-204031 - Waxed Cut Copper (any level of weathered) have two separate recipes in the recipe book

MC-214187 - Void platform generates multiple times

MC-214735 - Horse disappears when dying while riding it and reloading the world while it’s unloaded

MC-214838 - Big dripleaf stem remains after breaking a stem or leaf above it

MC-214865 - Floating islands world type generates extreme terrain

MC-219155 - Fishing line only starts on half distance between the fishing rod and bobber (Apple M1 only)

MC-219840 - You cannot unlock the recipe for Mossy Stone Bricks

MC-219842 - Recipes for mossy cobblestone and mossy stone bricks aren’t grouped

MC-220033 - (Parity issue) Hanging Roots can’t be waterlogged

MC-221560 - Copper/Coal Ore in Deepslate Patches aren’t Deepslate Ores

MC-222008 - Empty/missing template pool error grammar mistake

MC-222520 - Raw and Ore smelting previews aren’t grouped together

MC-223055 - Amethyst buds and cluster have an unused blockstate

MC-223792 - Shrinking world border with center past x/z 29999983 crashes the game

Source: Official Minecraft Site