Minecraft Legends' latest update lets you pet animals

Minecraft Legends recently received its first big update, version 1.17.49848, on August 16, which added a bunch of novel features and fixes. Apart from various useful improvements, there is a small but adorable tweak that concerns animals present in the game. Players can now pet these animals to show them some love.

Though this feature might not have a lot of use for serious players aiming to progress forward, it is a casual small addition that will be appreciated nonetheless.

Minecraft Legends' update: Petting animals and other additions

How to pet animals in Minecraft Legends' latest 1.17.49848 update?

An in-game character petting several animals that have surrounded them in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

After players update the game to the latest version, they will be able to pet animals in the world. When they reach one, a new pet button will pop up. Players need to press and hold the button in order to perform the action.

Once the in-game character starts petting any animal, small heart particles will appear over them, and each type of animal will have its own unique animation showcasing its love to the player.

Apart from some animals that can actually fight against the infiltrating piglin hoards, other passive animals do not have any major use or interaction abilities.

Other features in the latest 1.17.49848 update

From custom game modes to structures' health bars, Minecraft Legends August update brings a lot of features (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from petting animals, there are many useful features that this new 1.17. 49848 update brings to the game.

It improves PvP game mode communication by adding new world markers like Attack, Defend, Gather, and Default. These markers will also be shown in the chat log. There are new player-to-player communication messages as well, where they can agree, disagree, or suggest an alternative to any activity.

New lobby roles have been added to showcase what type of player one is. Users can choose from Builder, Explorer, Fighter, Piglin Hunter, and Flexible.

The update also adds custom campaigns and experimental game modes for players to modify the experience and properties of the world itself.

The highly convenient "Auto Lure" feature for respawned mobs will greatly help players during intense fights. Structures that are being attacked will now show a health bar in the Banner View.

Lastly, there are a bunch of improvements to creeper behavior, player empowerment, resource visibility, Banner View, the game's UI and HUD, and more.