Minecraft Legends 1.17.49848 patch notes: Improved PvP communication, custom game options, and more

Minecraft Legends is quickly approaching the third month since its release date, and Mojang has debuted its first major title update. The massive patch, which arrived on August 16, 2023, addresses many needed tweaks to mob behavior, the UI, and multiplayer functionality for the campaign and PvP. Additionally, it introduces a collection of quality-of-life features to the game.

The list of all of the changes in this lone Minecraft Legends update is quite daunting, as Mojang has taken a close look at several aspects of the strategy game. From the core gameplay to the menus and the ways that heroes interact with each other online, very few portions of the title were left alone in this sizable patch.

For Minecraft Legends fans who may have missed out on the update's announcement or its details, it doesn't hurt to review the most important changes that will be rolled out across all platforms.

The highlights of the patch notes for Minecraft Legends' first title update

While some implementations in this Minecraft Legends release are fairly small and insignificant, they represent the minority in this sizable update. Although this update doesn't make the strategy title's gameplay unrecognizable, some features and additions will be hard to miss regardless of what game mode players are enjoying.

Here are the major changes and additions in Minecraft Legends' title update:

World markers have been updated for multiplayer communication. Players can now ping the map and make commands, including attack, defense, and resource collection, in addition to the standard map marker. Pings are also now referenced in the multiplayer chat.

Players can now state that they're building structures or request others to build them. Heroes can positively or negatively in response or make their own structure-building suggestions.

Lobby roles have been added to multiplayer, which allow players to select their job when the game begins. These roles include Builder, Explorer, Fighter, Piglin Hunter, and Flexible.

Custom campaign and PvP modes have been added as experimental features. These allow heroes to fine-tune their worlds and experiences. Players can alter world generation, starting stats, tools, and resources (as well as maximum resources), and the strength of enemy piglins, among other things.

An auto lure feature has been added to Minecraft Legends, allowing mobs who have been summoned to immediately rally to a hero's side.

Players can now head to any spawner and refund mobs that they have summoned and receive a small amount of their resource cost back.

Health bars have been added in Banner View and when using the Redstone Launcher. Players can see the health of their own structures as well as those of enemy piglins.

Players can now pet animals found in the Overworld, and they will react to the affection in different ways depending on the animal being shown affection.

Mob AI and pathfinding has been vastly improved. Creepers, in particular, should be more responsive when it comes to detonating on enemies and structures.

Rare resource visibility has been enhanced, and they will now glow or sparkle. The map atlas is also now more accurate at marking important resources.

Players and their mounts can now fall greater distances before taking large amounts of fall damage.

The Stone Mason now has a reduced time interval between upgrading different structures.

The combat capabilities of mobs and piglins have been improved to better represent their distinct roles in combat.

Banner View has been completely overhauled in Minecraft Legends, more accurately representing the paths that mobs will follow as they move around the map.

Three new accolades have been introduced to multiplayer: Prismarine Pillager, Fantastic Fortifier, and Runts' Worst Nightmare.

The Minecraft Legends campaign prologue has been heavily overhauled to be shorter and more action-packed. Its length has been reduced by about half and is complete with many more tutorials surrounding the core gameplay.

In addition to the changes listed above, Minecraft Legends has made plenty of bug fixes and tweaks to improve the overall gameplay experience. A new Lost Legend mode was added for the month known as the Crucible, which gives players 30 minutes to defeat nine chambers of progressively difficult combat encounters.