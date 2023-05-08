5 best upgrades to get in Minecraft Legends

In Minecraft Legends, heroes can use the Well of Fate to research improvements that can assist them in their battle against the piglins in many ways. From gathering resources to increasing army size to awakening long-slumbering creatures, there are more than a few improvements that players should seek out when they spend their hard-earned prismarine.

In total, there are 15 improvements that can be researched at the Well of Fate. However, some should undoubtedly be prioritized over others. Obviously, every improvement is helpful in some way, but some are much more useful than others.

As Minecraft Legends heroes progress through their campaign or PvP session, they should prioritize the top improvement options.

5 Minecraft Legends improvements worth investing in and building

1) Allay Storage

Allays are at the heart of Minecraft Legends' resource collection gameplay. By placing resource collection improvements in the game world, allays will collect important materials for players even when they aren't nearby. However, once heroes hit their maximum storage capacity for materials, the allays won't be able to continue stockpiling resources.

Fortunately, this is exactly what Improvement: Allay Storage is all about. Once heroes place the Allay Storage improvement, they'll increase the maximum amount of materials they can accrue, and this is increased even more so when the improvement is upgraded.

Resources are a necessity to thrive in Minecraft Legends, and heroes will want to collect them as much as possible.

2) Abundant Allays

As previously noted, having more allays in Minecraft Legends is a good thing in general. Not only do the creatures exist to gather resources, but they're also used to build structures while heroes are out battling. However, there is a limit to how many allays players can place when building or collecting materials for their base.

With Improvement: Abundant Allays, heroes can increase the maximum number of Build and Gather Allays by two each. It may be a pricy improvement, but having more allays to build structures and collect the goodies of the Overworld will pay off pretty quickly.

3) Banner

The bigger and more versatile an army is in Minecraft Legends, the more effective they can be when taking on the piglin invaders. This fact extends itself to the number of mobs that can be rallied around the player during battles, which is exactly what makes Improvement: Banner so vital.

Once built, the improvement increases the number of mobs that a player can rally to their side by 15. Considering that rallying mobs is crucial to micromanagement in battle, it's wise to invest in this improvement sooner rather than later.

4) Large Flames of Creation

When it comes to creating a powerful army in Minecraft Legends, heroes often need to churn out a large number of mobs quickly to replenish the creatures they've lost. This can usually take quite a bit of time, but this is where the Flames of Creation improvement comes in, including Large Flames of Creation.

The latter improvement increases the number of flames that can spawn mobs at a time by ten, vastly benefitting the mob spawns that can occur at the same time. If heroes are losing mobs quickly, they can invest in Large Flames of Creation to quickly replenish their army.

5) Wake the Firsts

In the Overworld of Minecraft Legends, legendary golems, known as the First Golems, slumber across the world map, waiting to be awakened. There are four in total, and they are invaluable assets to a player's war effort against the piglins.

By using Improvement: Wake the Firsts, heroes can spend gold and resources to awaken the First Golems and bring them into battle. These fierce giants won't be cheap to awaken, but they're absolutely worth spending resources on due to their incredible power.

