Minecraft Live 2022 date and time officially announced

Today, on Minecraft's official Twitter account, the developers at Mojang announced the official date for the upcoming Minecraft Live event. With a new trailer, the social media post confirmed that the livestreamed event would occur on October 15, 2022, at 12 noon EDT.

In addition to offering news and glimpses of the main game, Mojang will also be discussing the future of Minecraft Dungeons and the upcoming Minecraft Legends title during the event.

Furthermore, the developers will be initiating their yearly Mob Vote inside an exclusive Bedrock Edition server, and players will be able to vote in-game while the event is ongoing. With so much to experience, fans of the world's most popular sandbox game won't want to miss the event this October.

What to expect from this year's Minecraft Live event

Minecraft Live 2022 should preview plenty of content arriving in 2023 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Live is something fans look forward to every year, and they generally have plenty to be excited about as well. The event tends to reveal trailers for major updates, and the winner of the Mob Vote is usually introduced alongside those updates.

Additional information for the franchise's spin-offs, both past and future, is also a welcome plus, and 2022's live event will feature the first hands-on experience. By joining the event's official server during the stream, players will not only be able to enjoy the mob-voting process but will also be able to experience content previews directly within the game.

When it comes to voting for mobs, gamers will be able to do so in the official Bedrock server, through the title's launcher, and even on Minecraft.net. These options ensure that anyone without the time to dive into the server can still make their vote count. Voting begins the day before the event, on October 14, 2022, at 12 noon EDT. Players will have a full 24 hours to cast their vote before the festivities begin.

Since the votes will be collated before the event, its winner will be announced during the livestream for all viewers tuning in. It's currently unclear which new mobs will be announced as candidates. But if previous years are anything to go by, Mojang might reveal them roughly one week before the live event.

At any rate, gamers will be able to watch the event on nearly any device, including PCs and mobile devices. It will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

While additional details are on their way, players who are excited about all the franchise's upcoming content will want to keep an eye on Mojang's official social media channels.

The official game site will also be providing more information about the worldwide event as its date draws near. The community may not yet know what the future holds for the game. This is why it is expected that the October event will clearly and concisely show what lies in wait for the world's builders, crafters, and survivalists in 2023 and potentially even beyond that.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh