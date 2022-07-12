5 best mobs that need to be added in Minecraft 1.20 update

After the successful release of The Wild Update, Mojang has already started working on the Minecraft 1.20 update. In the 1.19 patch, four new mobs were added to the game, each having a different mechanism and behavior.

While players are delighted to get all of them, they look forward to the next update and a new set of mobs.

During the development of the 1.19 update, Mojang showed several mobs unreleased in the final version. There was massive outrage amongst users as they were excited to witness these mobs in-game.

Usually, the mobs that remain unreleased in previous updates get featured in the future. Hence, here are some mobs that will bring loads of joy if they get released in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Five great mobs for Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Fireflies

Fireflies were some of the most liked mobs (Image via Mojang)

Fireflies were recently featured during the development of the 1.19 update. However, they were removed simply because Mojang was informed how some fireflies are poisonous in real life and can harm frogs, which were also released with the update.

This will be a welcome feature in the Minecraft 1.20 update since millions of gamers were extremely upset and angry to see the cute ambient mob removed from the update.

2) Copper Golem

A Copper Golem (Image via MrJoshuaT/planetminecraft)

Another mob unable to make it to the 1.19 update was Copper Golem. This mob was part of the Minecraft Live event 2021 mob vote competition.

Three mobs were in the competition: Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem, in which the Allay garnered the most votes and was released in the update.

Copper Golem was in the last round against the Allay, so many players were shattered to see their favorite mob lose. Though Mojang probably won't release this mob in the Minecraft 1.20 update, thousands will be delighted to see the cute golem in-game.

3) Glare

The Glare's concept art (Image via Megaluigi209/Tenor)

Glare is another mob unreleased in the 1.19 update as it was knocked out in the first round of the mob vote competition at the 2021 live event. It was up against Copper Golem and Allay and got the least amount of votes.

Glare is a friendly mob that can spot dark areas or blocks and floats towards them, helping users to light up the spaces. Of course, Mojang will probably not release the mob in the Minecraft 1.20 update, but adding it will bring joy to lots of gamers who voted for the mob.

4) Eagle

Eagle in the game through a mod (Image via Hexxit Wiki)

When it comes to bird mobs in the game, only chickens and parrots can be found. However, animals like eagles, pigeons, ostriches, peacocks, etc., can be added with Minecraft 1.20 update to enhance the game's overall experience.

Eagles can be tamed by gamers and can help them find rare structures and other points of interest in the world. These kinds of mobs can also make a biome feel more alive.

5) Red Dragon

A Red Dragon mod based on the concept (Image via ShadowWolf1203/minecraftforum)

Even though Mojang released a new powerful hostile mob in the 1.19 update, it is not meant to be fought but avoided while going into the Deep Dark Biome. Hence, players now need a new boss mob to fight.

The Red Dragon was one of the oldest concepts for the new boss mob. Notch, the original creator of the game, wanted a new dragon to be released, but the idea was scrapped after he left Mojang.

The new dragon could be a great addition to the Minecraft 1.20 update. Users can perhaps summon the new mob from the dragon egg they obtain after defeating the Ender Dragon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

