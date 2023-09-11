Minecraft player creates datapack to bid an emotional goodbye to pet wolf

In Minecraft, there are certain mobs that can be kept as pets by players. Wolves are one of the most popular pets that most people keep in the game. They are faithful mobs that can be tamed using bones. They can be commanded to sit or stand and follow wherever the player goes.

Unfortunately, these mobs have low health and can die quite quickly if a hostile mob attacks them. Losing a pet wolf is one of the worst things users have experienced in the game over the years. Hence, a Redditor recently showcased a data pack that allows one to see their wolf again.

Minecraft Redditor showcases data pack that allows players to see their dead pet wolf

Redditor 'ConRadMC02' recently posted a video showcasing a brilliant data pack that allows users to see their pet wolves after they die. The video shows how an Illager kills the wolf, but players can see the mob later with a new soul lens item.

Players can see their pet wolves as ghosts with translucent bodies using the soul lens. If they want to permanently and properly free their wolf's soul, they can use paper on the ghost, and it will shoot a massive beam of white light along with an emotional on-screen text about how they were the best boy.

Users react to Minecraft's data pack that allows players to see their dead wolves

Since wolves are beloved mobs in Minecraft, and many have lost them during fights, this post touched many. Within a day, it received nearly two thousand upvotes and many comments. People discussed wolves and how emotional it was.

One of the Redditor's hopes was that the original poster killed the Illager brutally since he took the wolf's life. Even though they are virtual pets, wolves in Minecraft are one of the cutest and most loved companions in the entire gaming space.

There were some who also discussed how they don't even tame wolves simply because they could lose them in a fight, which will eventually cause them a lot of pain.

Apart from that, there were many people who were simply shattered to see the wolf die, and the data pack allowed the owner to see it once again before saying their final goodbyes.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors loved the data pack that allowed users to see their dead pet wolves and properly send them off.