Minecraft player creates gigantic pyramid in the game

Minecraft players consistently create impressive builds. Ocean monument bases, castles, mansions, and more are just some of the innovative structures that are constantly being made. The more impressive builds end up getting shared around because work like that deserves to be seen. That certainly seems to be the case with a giant pyramid that one Minecraft player created.

Minecraft Redditor u/kreepakillaken spent a lot of time creating a large pyramid. Saying it's a gigantic pyramid would be putting it lightly as this is one of the biggest builds in recent memory.

Minecraft Redditor shares huge pyramid from his world

Great builds separate themselves from good builds because of a few things, and dimensions are certainly a factor. Building something with the correct dimensions ensures it will look accurate and has enough space to store everything inside.

That's what makes this pyramid so impressive. When dealing with a build that progressively moves inward, the dimensions are even more important. If even one row is too short by just a block, everything looks off.

Beyond that, the sheer size of this build is also impressive. From the outside, it appears that the pyramid is so high that it's interrupting the clouds. The time needed and the difficulty of getting it so high off the ground is a stunning feat in and of itself.

Pyramids range in height and width (Image via Mojang)

Inside, the pyramid is just as stunning. There's a hillside with flowers, trees, mushrooms, bees, and other mobs. It looks like this Minecraft player was able to build over the existing terrain rather than terraform it out and build.

The amount of blocks it took to build is another spectacular aspect. According to the original poster, the base is 204 blocks by 204 blocks, which adds up to a lot of blocks when all is said and done.

The community is also very pleased with the outcome as they've given it over 1.4 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. The comments are filled with awe and wonder at the unique build.

