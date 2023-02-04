Minecraft player creates an impressive replica of Eiffel Tower

Minecraft offers unlimited blocks and space for players to create almost anything they want. From making a small survival hut to constructing enormous cities with massive structures, the community has come up with every kind of build imaginable. Once in a while, a player creates a replica of a structure that's present in real life, and it ends up on Minecraft's official subreddit.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/JustReza09' posted a few pictures of a jaw-dropping 1:1 scale replica of the Eiffel Tower in Minecraft. Pictures showcase the tower from several angles and times of day. Since it was a 1:1 scale replica, it looked extremely close to real life.

What was even more impressive was that the entire tower was lit in night scenes. The warm lighting inside the Eiffel Tower's replica looked gorgeous against the deep blue background of the sky. When the screenshots are observed, the level of detail can be seen, as the creator even made a dedicated room at the top of the tower depicting the champagne bar located in the actual Eiffel Tower.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's in-game replica of the Eiffel Tower

Since the Eiffel Tower replica looked extremely accurate and lifelike, the post boomed on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over two thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

Though it is nowhere near other famous posts on the subreddit, the people who saw it were extremely impressed. They discussed how real the replica looked and praised the original poster and the creator.

Loads of comments poured in, praising the original poster. Some of them even mentioned how they thought that the pictures were of the real Eiffel Tower and thought that the original poster was trolling them. However, it is very much real and was made completely inside the sandbox title.

Several users also mentioned how the original poster wrote the word "tried" in the caption even after successfully replicating the tower. They indirectly praised the creator by commenting on how the word should not be present at all.

There were a few users who wanted the download link for the world in which this structure is built. Original posters occasionally share a link from which other players can download the world and examine the structure in their own worlds. Unfortunately, the original poster did not respond to these comments and did not provide a world download link either.

One of the Redditors talked about how the original poster used a plastic console texture pack to create the Eiffel Tower replica and take the screenshot. Of course, the pictures prove that, apart from the texture pack, the player also used shaders while taking the image.

Overall, the Minecraft subreddit community loved the detailed 1:1 replica of the Eiffel Tower. Even 19 hours after the post went live, it continues to receive views, upvotes, and comments.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes