Ravagers in Minecraft are some of the most dangerous hostile mobs. They mostly spawn in village raids and are ridden by Pillagers, Evokers, or Vindicators. Due to their massive health bar and lethal attacks, Ravagers are quite difficult to slay.

Though there has been a lot of speculation and theories about how Ravagers were created by other Illagers, an unofficial comic was recently posted on the Minecraft subreddit that explores a dark theory.

A Redditor by the name of "u/DongLie" posted 10 pictures of a custom comic that depicts how Illagers captured innocent villagers and turned them into Ravagers. Each and every page had an extremely detailed sketch and narration that told a horrifying, dark story.

The comic begins with a village raid where Illagers are seen destroying everything and capturing the Villagers. They are then imprisoned in cells and tortured by Evokers who experiment on them with magic. Finally, the innocent villagers go through a painful transformation into Ravagers.

From lighting to facial expressions, the original poster drew everything perfectly. The artwork evoked horror and fear among the readers. Utilizing terrifying motifs and imagery, a chilling tale awaits Minecraft fans. The Redditor "u/DongLie" has made several other artworks in the past and posted them through his Reddit account.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's dark comic about Ravagers

The brilliant comic about the Ravagers was so well-made that it didn't go unnoticed on the official Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, the post received over 13k upvotes, comments, and four awards. People were blown away by the dark story of the Ravagers.

Many Redditors agreed on how much lore can be written and animated based on Villagers and Pillagers. Though Mojang has never shared any lore behind Minecraft, the bustling community has come up with many theories about each mob. Hence, these kinds of lore theories are very captivating to the players.

The original poster also responded, admitting that they hadn't considered incorporating Allays and Witches into the comic, which could've been a nice addition.

Some Redditors humorously mentioned how different the comic looked from the actual game. They mentioned how horrifying it is to realize that this story stemmed from what's known as a kid's game.

Another Redditor also mentioned MatPat, a YouTuber who has explored several game theories, including Minecraft's lore. The comment thread continued as people posted a YouTube link to MatPat's video on Ravagers.

Most of the comments on the post appreciated the original poster for creating such a brilliant comic based on the lore. Some of them specifically expressed their love for the mystifying narration.

Overall, the dark story of the Ravagers' origins did exceptionally well in the subreddit. Even 22 hours after the post went live, new viewers are still flocking to read the comic.

