Evokers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Evokers are fearsome, spell-casting mobs that were introduced in the game during Minecraft 1.11's The Exploration Update. These hostile mobs are incredibly rare, only spawning during village raids and inside the elusive Woodland Mansions.

These mobs are a form of illager. Illagers are a class of hostile mobs that serve as the antagonistic version of the passive villager mobs. Evokers are included among the five mobs that are recognized as members of the illager mob type. The other four are Vindicators, Pillagers, Illusioners, and Ravagers.

Where do evokers spawn in Minecraft?

Evokers are incredibly rare to come across in Minecraft. It's not likely that players will stumble upon either of the spawn locations for the Evoker without going out of their way. These hostile mobs are found in the later waves of a village raid or inside Woodland Mansions.

The grumpy-looking mobs will only spawn during the generation of particular rooms inside a Woodland Mansion. Once spawned, they can't respawn inside these particular rooms, and they cannot un-spawn either unless they're killed.

The only way to manually despawn these mobs (outside of killing them) is to switch the world difficulty to peaceful.

When Evokers spawn during village raids, they'll either spawn individually or be found riding Ravagers. These hostile mobs will only spawn during or after the fifth wave of the raid and won't spawn at all during raids done in peaceful mode since those only have three waves.

How do Evokers behave in Minecraft?

The Evoker is hostile towards the player character, attacking with one of their three spells if a player enters a twelve-block radius of them. They're also neutral to all other mobs, excluding illagers, which the Evoker is entirely passive towards even after taking damage from one.

If a wolf/llama gets caught in the crossfire of an Evoker attack and retaliates, the Rvoker will then become hostile towards the mob and attack back. Also, if they're not in the middle of summoning an attack, Evokers will flee to avoid being harmed if the player character is still within a ten-block radius of them.

Evokers are capable of casting four different spells in Minecraft: fang attack, summoning vexes, combo attack, and sheep color conversion spell.

The first three listed are the spells that players are most likely to come across in combat with an Evoker. When the Evoker begins to cast a spell/attack, it waves its arms in the air while producing various colored particles based on the spell it's summoning.

The Evoker will summon its fang attack with dark purple particles and a sound that is similar to that made by a horn; only it'll be more high-pitched. With this, a number of fangs will rise from the ground, snap shut, and disappear. If a mob or the player is on the receiving end of this fang attack, they will take six points in damage (three hearts).

These fangs can rise from the ground in either a straight line towards the attack target or make a circle around the Evoker if the mob/player is in close proximity.

An evoker will produce white particles and a higher-pitched horn sound when summoning vexes. After the Evoker's summoning animation, three vexes will present themselves. The Evoker can also keep summoning these vexes as long as there are less than eight vexes within sixteen blocks of the spell-casting mob.

The Evoker can even summon an attack using both its hostile spells. Sometimes, the Evoker will summon a circle of two fangs around itself while also summoning vexes. This is another one of its attacks mentioned before: the combo attack.

Finally, there's one spell that the Evoker doesn't use in combat at all. This spell changes the color of any blue sheep within sixteen blocks of the Evoker to red. It summons this spell using orange particles.

What items do Evokers drop in Minecraft?

The Evoker is the only source of the rare item, The Totem of Undying. When killed, regardless of if the player or another mob killed it, the Evoker will always drop one of these totems.

The looting enchantment has no effect on the number of totems dropped when an Evoker is killed.

And lastly, they also have a chance to drop an emerald as well as an ominous banner only if the Evoker is spawned as the wave leader during a village raid, or if it picks up an ominous banner off the ground.

