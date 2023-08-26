Minecraft player falls for their friend's sand trap

A Minecraft Redditor recently got pranked by his friend's sand trap. In the sandbox title, players can devise loads of pranks for their enemies or other fellow players in a multiplayer server. Since the game has redstone components, users can build various traps in jest. From lava traps, creeper explosions, and more to players falling off a high place, almost every kind of prank can be created in the game. This time, a Redditor fell for the sand trap.

Minecraft player falls for a sand trap set by his friend

A Redditor by the name of 'u/FIESTeG' recently posted a video of how they were going around their base in a multiplayer world and saw a weirdly placed netherrack block in their beach biome with loads of sand blocks.

When the player mined the netherrack, several sand blocks around it began crumbling down, and an observer, who was right beneath the netherrack, set off a TNT that fell along with the player.

A massive cave was right below the entire trap, intended for the butt of the joke. Luckily, when they fell victim to the trap, the fireworks and Elytra on them allowed them to easily fly away from TNT and avoid any fall damage.

After that, they met their friend, who set up the prank on the surface of the world and had a good laugh about it.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor getting trolled by his friend through a sand trap

Since this post brilliantly showcased a trap and how a player fell for it, it did exceptionally well on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a few days, it received more than 19 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

One of the users quickly pointed out how the original poster, the victim, got a massive jump scare from the observer block right below the netherrack. The original poster replied and agreed, explaining how late at night it was where they lived and that it was somewhat scary to see the face.

Other users were also observant about the original poster's friend's skin, which was of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a mythical character from the famous franchise Star Wars. They humorously mentioned how the player who set up the trap wanted higher ground ( a famous Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith reference).

Apart from that, there were many comments that praised the victim's ability to save themselves by using Elytra with fireworks.

As of this writing, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.