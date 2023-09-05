Minecraft player finds lava in an odd location

When a Minecraft world renders, the game creates a chunk based on several factors. Each and every realm is rendered in a particular pattern and with a set of rules. For example, there cannot be a massive cliff right after a plains biome or dark oak trees on mushroom fields. However, glitches are always present in any game, and it is no different for this sandbox title.

Minecraft can also have bizarre generations that cannot occur in reality. Something similar was recently discovered by a Redditor, who discovered an in-game lava spill in the most bizarre regions.

Minecraft Redditor finds lava in a frozen ocean

A Redditor by the name 'SpecialistFederal939' recently posted a picture of lava oozing out of an iceberg located in a frozen ocean biome. The lava was spilling over the frozen water body, gradually melting it. Besides the icy region, there was also a snowy beach and spruce forest.

This was a bizarre place for a lava block to generate in the world. Since it was coming out of an iceberg, it was even crazier to witness.

Users react to Minecraft player finding lava spilling from an iceberg

Seeing lava spewing out of an iceberg in Minecraft, the post went viral on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over 5,000 upvotes and many comments. Users were trying to figure out how the game glitched for this to happen, while others humorously joked about the peculiar generation.

One of the Redditors humorously mentioned how this was the location where people harvest and create Icy Hot, a pain-relieving cream. This was simple but clever wordplay, which many Redditors liked and upvoted.

Most of the Redditors stated that this is how Minecraft, as a game, works. Even though rare, they hinted that such terrain generations occur in the game due to the code that generates the world. Some also hilariously stated how life finds a way, just like lava did in the frozen ocean biome.

A few members of the subreddit quickly noticed the old textures in the game. When asked which version they were playing, the original poster replied and explained that they were playing on an Xbox but using the classic resource pack. This brought back fond memories for many as they watched the old lava and ice texture.

Minecraft subreddit members seemed to have an interesting interaction on the bizarre but otherwise normal lava generation on icebergs. They told the original poster that these generations are possible in the sandbox game and are fairly normal.