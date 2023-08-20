Minecraft player finds the smallest mushroom island

A Minecraft Redditor recently found one of the smallest mushroom fields on the island. These are one of the rarest and most distinct biomes in the game. It does not have any trees or green vegetation and is filled with mushrooms and unique mushroom cows. You need to travel far across the ocean to find one of them, and the best part is that no hostile mobs can spawn there.

However, the Redditor did not find a very expansive mushroom field.

Minecraft Redditor finds the smallest mushroom field biome

Redditor 'u/Riftlesss' posted a video on Minecraft's official subreddit, showcasing how they found the smallest mushroom field biome in the ocean.

It was essentially just a few mycelium blocks that were on the surface of the ocean with nothing but two mushroom cows on them.

Apart from that, there was absolutely no other block that came under the biome area. This might not be the smallest version of a mushroom island since it can generate as a single block as well, but it is definitely one of the smallest that has been discovered to date.

Users react to smallest mushroom island found by a Minecraft player

Soon after the video was posted on the official subreddit, it attracted quite a lot of attention as many were fascinated by this rare occurrence. Within a day, the post received more than 10,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

There were many who got a good laugh out of the post. The original poster's caption expressed their frustration at not finding a proper mushroom island, which made the overall post even funnier.

There were many who commented on the two mushroom cows that were stuck on the small island. While some stated how the original poster should rescue them, others advised that they could be bred with one another to create more.

A user also mentioned that they have found an even smaller mushroom field biome, which does not even have any blocks over the surface of the ocean.

They explained how the debug screen stated that an area was the mushroom field biome, but there were no blocks or mobs in sight.

Since mushroom fields are the rarest Overworld biome, seeing such a small version was quite fascinating; hence, it blew up on Minecraft's official subreddit and continues to gather upvotes and comments.