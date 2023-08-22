Minecraft player loses their Hardcore world after surviving nearly 3000 days

A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased various structures they built in their Hardcore world before sadly dying in it after nearly two years or 3000 in-game days. Hardcore is the most difficult game mode and does not allow players to respawn once they die. Hence, the risks are even higher while fighting enemies and surviving external dangers.

Unfortunately, many have lost their Hardcore worlds after surviving in them for years. This Redditor was one of them.

Minecraft Redditor showcases several structures after dying in a two-year-old world

A Redditor by the name of 'u/A_Lego_Fan' recently posted several pictures of structures they built in their Hardcore world. In the caption, they explained how they died in this world after two years. They survived for 2992 in-game days and only slept once. Furthermore, they wanted other members of the Minecraft subreddit to enjoy what they had built over the last two years.

The pictures showcased various structures in all dimensions, Overworld, Nether, and End. The world had all kinds of builds, from clearing ocean monuments to creating a circular end portal design in the End by killing several Ender Dragons.

The amount of grinding put into the world was also evident since the original poster showcased a complete beacon made up of netherite blocks and decorated with blackstone.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor dying in Hardcore world after two years

Dying in an old, Hardcore world has always been something that is seen as a massive achievement in the Minecraft community. Hence, the post quickly went viral on the official subreddit. It received nearly 10,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments within a few days.

One of the top comments was from the player, who explained how they were killed. A piglin brute attacked and pushed them off a Bastion Remnant into the lava. The player used up their totem of undying and a duration-three firework rocket to fly out of the lava with elytra. Unfortunately, they smacked the wall because of the force and died.

Many Redditors replied and consoled the original poster for dying in such an unfortunate manner.

One of the Redditors humorously stated how the player fought countless phantoms for almost 3000 in-game days. This is because the original poster wrote how they only slept once in their Hardcore world. The original poster also replied and stated that they had numerous phantom membranes after fighting so many of these mobs.

A few users were also quick to point out that some of the structures looked like those from a famous Minecraft YouTuber, Loony. The original poster replied and confirmed that they took some inspiration from the YouTuber and made similar-looking structures in their own world.

Overall, the original poster, who died in their Hardcore world after two years, received a lot of attention on the subreddit. Users appreciated the structures built by them and consoled them.