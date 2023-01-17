Minecraft player proposes an interactive feature to make village life more interesting 

Villages haven't changed much in recent Minecraft updates, and the same can be said for villagers. However, players are always coming up with ideas to improve the experience of villager interactions.

One such proposal came from a Redditor with the username Masterlufit via a post accompanied by a short video clip. In the video, an armorer villager appears to be interacting with their blast furnace job site block before heading to an iron golem and repairing its depleted health.

This gameplay addition would go a long way in keeping iron golems healthy and capable of defending the village from hostile mobs.

Many Minecraft fans in the comments were delighted with the post, approving of the idea for more mob interactions not just in villages but throughout the game as a whole.

Minecraft Redditors react to Masterlufit's iron golem repair interaction

Adding additional functions to villagers like armorers would go a long way to making villages feel more alive (Image via Mojang)

While villagers have come a long way since their early days in Minecraft, their interactions can be somewhat limited.

Trading is improved, and villagers can breed and perform other tasks (such as farmers sharing their crops with their fellow villagers). However, Masterlufit's idea would improve the village experience even further. It removes the need for players to repair iron golems manually and ensures that villages are at less risk of being overtaken by hostile mobs.

The commenters in this Minecraft subreddit post made some interesting points. Though Mojang has added plenty of mobs in recent game updates, most of the interactions between them have been hostile.

Most of the new mobs introduced in the game are outwardly hostile, like the Warden introduced in The Wild Update. While Mojang is introducing camels in update 1.20, the interactions between existing mobs have been sorely lacking for quite some time.

Creating a vibrant world is a tall task for many games, and Minecraft is not exempt from this fact. While Mojang has put in work to make the game worlds feel more alive and bustling with activity, many players believe that there is still much work to be done.

Mods have certainly addressed this issue in many ways. However, the community has yet to see the same level of interaction and vibrancy coming from the vanilla build of the game.

It's an understandable point, especially for newer players who may not have encountered Minecraft at its earliest stages when there were fewer mobs and even fewer interactions.

However, Mojang is constantly working to provide new ways for players and mobs to interact with the environment and their fellow entities. It is possible that more interactions may be in store for update 1.20, though indications by the developer haven't been clear on the subject so far.

Players may have to find solace in mods and resource packs to get their improved interaction fix until Mojang introduces more mob interactions in the vanilla build of the game via future updates.

