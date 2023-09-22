Minecraft player reportedly discovers two naturally generated bee nests on one tree

Bee nests are uncommon blocks that naturally generate on various types of trees in Minecraft. As the name implies, bees usually spawn near them and use them as their home and a place to create honey. Based on the biome in which a tree generates, it has different chances of generating a bee nest as well. One thing is set in stone: there can only be one bee nest on one tree.

That said, a Minecraft player recently showcased two of them on a single tree, which is quite bizarre and suspicious.

Minecraft Redditor showcases two bee nests on one tree

A Redditor by the name of "u/Ivy_Wings" recently posted a picture of a birch tree with two bee nests. Both of them were at the same Y level and were diagonally adjacent to one another. The tree was relatively small, and the nests were only two and three blocks above the ground.

One of the most striking aspects of this picture is that both bee nests are not facing the same direction. It is very clear that every single bee nest that generates naturally on trees faces south, no matter where and how they are generated. Furthermore, this post is even more suspicious because only one bee nest can be generated on a single tree.

Hence, it is either a glitch that caused this to happen, or like several members of the subreddit claim, the original poster has faked this.

Users react to Minecraft player reportedly finding two bee nests on one tree

Regardless of whether the post is fake or not, at first glance, it looks bizarre and fascinating enough to gain a lot of traction on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than three thousand upvotes and loads of comments. While some discussed the mathematical chances of this happening, others claimed it to be fake.

A few people, in the beginning, did not go too deep into speculating whether the picture and the placement of bee nests were fake. They simply stated that they have not seen this happen in any of the worlds.

Some Redditors delved into the chances of this happening and performed calculations to finally conclude that it could be a bug.

There were many users who claimed that the picture was fake. Some pointed out that one of the bee nests was not facing south, while others stated that there could only be one bee nest on one tree.

Furthermore, people also asked for the world seed and coordinates from the original poster, but they did not reply to any of the comments yet. This strengthened their belief that the whole thing was fake.

Overall, there is a strong feeling amongst most Minecraft Redditors that this post about two bee nests on one tree is fabricated. Over the years, however, the community has also seen some of the most bizarre and even game-defying glitches in the sandbox title. Hence, nothing can be said for sure, but it is definitely extremely suspicious.