Minecraft player uses armor trims to create Spider-Man costume

In the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, Mojang added new items called armor trims. With them, players can add all kinds of patterns to armor parts to essentially customize their appearance. Since there are 16 armor trims, there exist loads of combinations that players can come up with. Recently, a Redditor by the name of "u/Telllas" posted two pictures of how to create an armor set that looks like the Spider-Man suits of Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

They created these armor trim sets from a great website that allows players to see how the armor design will look by choosing any armor trim, type of armor part, and earth mineral.

Peter Parker's suit was completely made up of leather armor parts since it was first colored blue and red, then the Vex, Silence, Dune, and Ward armor trims were added to them with redstone dust and nether quartz on the helmet.

Miles Morales' suit was made with netherite armor parts except for the chestplate, which was a red leather tunic. The armor trims used on this were the exact same as those used on Peter Parker's suit. The original poster was generous enough to attach the configuration needed to craft these Spider-Man suits in the game.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor creating Spider-Man suits from armor trims

Since armor trims are quite popular in the Minecraft community, especially after the release of the 1.20 Trails and Tales update, the post was quite popular on the official Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, it received more than two thousand upvotes and comments.

Some Redditors joked about the trend called "canon events from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," stating how creating this armor set will be a canon event for them.

Another member of the subreddit humorously stated how this armor part would automatically make the player vulnerable to the Bane of Arthropods because it looks like a Spider-Man suit.

Apart from this, several people were simply amazed by how the armor trim looked and how accurate it was to the actual suits used in the films. They praised the original poster for finding the combination of armor trims, earth materials, and armor parts needed to craft the Spider-Man suit.

Overall, many members of the official Minecraft Reddit page loved the armor trim design that makes the armor look like Peter Parker's and Miles Morales' Spider-Man suits. Of course, crafting these in the actual game would be difficult simply because finding all these armor trims would be hard due to their rarity. Furthermore, this armor set won't help players protect themselves properly since most of it comprises leather armor parts.

