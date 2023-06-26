10 best resource packs for Minecraft 1.20 

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, has been out for a few weeks now. It was also updated to the latest revision of Trails & Tales when version 1.20.1 went live on June 12, 2023. Fortunately, the recent changes haven't barred fans from using most of the community's best mods, texture and resource packs, and shaders, among other things.

Many of the same resource packs that were incredibly popular in Minecraft 1.20 haven't changed much, if at all, in version 1.20.1. Since this is the case, players can still use many of them from 1.20 without any issues whatsoever.

If Minecraft players are hunting for resource packs to enhance their overall experience in 1.20 and above, there's certainly no lack of options available to them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 Minecraft 1.20+ resource packs worth downloading in June 2023

1) Fullbright

For some Minecraft players, the game's world can be a bit too dark for their tastes. Although the video settings can help alleviate this by turning up the brightness, doing so can result in a relatively desaturated image. Fortunately, the Fullbright resource packs exists to target this issue specifically.

It doesn't do anything particularly groundbreaking, it simply increases the in-game brightness in all locations without players needing to adjust Minecraft's settings. Regardless of the time of the day or the light level, Fullbright allows players to have clear and consistent vision.

2) Default Dark Mode

Dark Mode interfaces have grown in popularity across different pieces of software over the years. For many users, it reduces the abundance of glare by standard interfaces, and the Default Dark Mode pack also brings these upsides to Minecraft 1.20+.

All this pack does is provide a dark UI while keeping the game's pixellated icons and art style completely intact. It's a small change, but one that may fit plenty of players' preferences a bit better, particularly during late-night sessions.

3) Pixlli 128x

Pixlli 128x keeps Minecraft's core aesthetic intact but adds some depth to in-game textures (Image via Illystray/Modrinth)

Minecraft's stock textures are certainly nice on their own, but they can often look a bit flat. Sure, this is by default due to the blocky nature of the game, but even three-dimensional shapes like cubes can have some dimension to them on their faces. This is more or less what Pixlli 128x accomplishes without straying away from the base block textures.

Put plainly, Pixlii adds more dimension to Minecraft's collection of blocks without changing the textures themselves. Certain parts of blocks will now be raised above the block's surface, giving them a little more depth than they would normally have in vanilla.

4) Night Vision

Similar to Fullbright, Night Vision is a resource pack that should brighten the world of Minecraft in a significant way. As the name implies, players familiar with the Night Vision status effect should notice that this pack offers the same great effects without manipulating any settings in a player's options.txt file.

Keep in mind that when using this resource pack, players will need to pair it with the Optifine or Chromatic mods. Fans will also need to activate their custom colors and disable dynamic lights in their video settings.

5) Round Trees

Although some Minecraft fans may consider this resource pack "cursed," others may consider it a change that needed to be made. As the name implies, Round Trees makes wooden logs circular, or at least as circular as they can be in the game. This includes cherry trees, introduced in the 1.20 update.

Furthermore, the resource pack is compatible with many in-game mods that introduce custom trees. Since round trees exist in the real world, why not implement them in Minecraft as well?

6) Enhanced Boss Bars

Minecraft players can get a better grasp of their boss battles thanks to Enhanced Boss Bars (Image via Naku/Modrinth)

Vanilla Minecraft has a few bosses worth battling, including the Ender Dragon or the Wither. Community-made mods improve upon this by adding even more bosses. However, defeating these foes can be a bit tricky when the game's health bars aren't always as accurate as they can be.

Thankfully, Enhanced Boss Bars is a great resource pack that not only improves the accuracy of the health bars of vanilla bosses, but also bridges to boss-heavy mods as well. From Mowzie's Mobs to Twilight Forest to Ender's Cataclysm, Enhanced Boss Bars covers vanilla bosses and some of the most popular creatures seen in the top adventure mods.

7) Even Better Enchants

Even Better Enchants revamps the appearance of Minecraft's enchanted books (Image via Mythitorium/Modrinth)

Updates 1.19.4 and 1.20 made some subtle changes to in-game enchantments that allows players to change their glint in the settings. However, they still have to hover over enchanted books to determine what enchantment they're carrying within them. With Even Better Enchantments installed, players won't have to worry one bit.

This resource pack retextures all of the available enchanted books in Minecraft, giving them their own unique appearance based on what they contain. EBE should cut down on players' enchantment process by saving time mousing over their enchanted books before tossing them onto an anvil.

8) Motschen's Better Leaves

Leaf blocks have been a part of the game since its earliest days, but they haven't exactly changed all that much. They're semi-transparent and blocky like plenty of other in-game blocks. However, Motschen's Better Leaves re-envisions leaf blocks by adding extra volume surrounding the blocks.

This resource pack makes trees much less blocky when it comes to their leafage without changing the core properties of the leaf blocks themselves. Furthermore, players can use it to make their custom tree builds or hedges look even more voluminous without any extra building or decoration required.

9) Subtly Glowing Ores

Ore hunting in Minecraft should be much easier using Subtly Glowing Ores (Image via Robotkoer/Modrinth)

It's no secret that mining for ores is a laborious process. Furthermore, the dark environments of the underground often lead to players missing out on vital blocks as they dig. But what if they could see an ore block from a vast distance even in the shroud of darkness? That's exactly what Subtly Glowing Ores aims to do.

This resource pack adds a glow to the outline of all vanilla ore blocks so that players can discern them from a distance. Even better, the outlines are color-coded, allowing gamers to determine if the resources nearby are worth venturing to, based on what ore type they are.

10) Glowing Armor Trims

Armor trims were arguably one of the most popular additions in update 1.20, allowing players to customize their armor and express their individuality. Though this was certainly a step in the right direction, some fans may have wanted a little more out of their armor trims. The good news is many resource packs have picked up the task.

One such example is Glowing Armor Trims, which allows a player's armor trims to glow even in pitch-black darkness. Granted, this resource pack won't increase the light level of an armor based on its trims, but it should look much more appealing in general.

Poll : 0 votes