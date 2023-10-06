Minecraft players discuss whether Mojang should add all three mob vote candidates in the 1.21 update

Now that Mojang has revealed all three new mobs for the Minecraft Live 2023 mob vote, many players have been discussing whether the developers should not make them choose by simply adding all three of them. There have been a few in the community who are not too keen on leaning towards one or the other mob vote candidate; hence, they want all three of them at once.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/half_eaten_pretzel' posted pictures of all three mob vote candidates and asked whether someone else felt that Mojang should add all three of them to the upcoming 1.21 update.

Later on in the description, the original poster wrote:

"I really like all three of these mobs and it’s a shame only one of them gets to be added. Why do we have to vote? Why can’t they just add them all?"

This debate was discussed at length later in the comment section since all three mobs had their own pros and cons, making it harder for the playerbase to choose one and axe the other two.

Users debate whether Mojang should add all three Minecraft mob vote candidates to the 1.21 update

Since mob vote and Minecraft Live 2023 are currently trending in the community, the post instantly received loads of attention on the game's official Reddit page. Within a day, it received more than five thousand upvotes and four hundred comments.

There were many comments agreeing with the post that Mojang should add all the mobs to the game. One of the Redditors mentioned that crabs, armadillos, and penguins are all real and cute animals that would greatly enhance certain biomes in the game; hence, they all could improve the game drastically.

A few people also stated how easily the modding community creates mods to completely change Minecraft. Hence, adding these three small mobs will not be too much trouble for Mojang. They also suggested that Mojang could add the winner in the 1.21 update and then add the remaining two in other future updates as permanent features.

Some users also pointed out how Mojang should realize that the playerbase no longer likes mob votes and could even switch it up to offer other features that could be voted for in the future.

Overall, players gave their opinions on whether all three mob vote candidates should be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update. They also discussed that mob votes themselves should be scrapped by Mojang and replaced by something new.