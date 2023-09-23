Minecraft players are hoping for biome update from old biome votes

Mojang has released many Minecraft updates during their live event and has even hosted mob and biome votes for users to choose their favorite one that eventually gets added to the game. Though they have added some of the mobs and biomes that lost the voting competition in later updates, many of them did not.

There are many biome concepts that simply did not make it to the actual game.

As 2023 Minecraft Live approaches, many in the community are discussing these lost biomes.

Minecraft Redditors discuss old biomes being added as a biome update

A Redditor by the name of "u/kirby_the_best" recently posted a casual picture of a biome vote from a few years back and asked Minecraft's subreddit whether Mojang would add the biomes they promised for several updates.

In the past, Mojang has announced several features that did not end up in the final update. This made the community extremely annoyed, as many were waiting for those exact features. The original poster was curious to know what the community was feeling about the lost biomes.

Sure enough, the community responded quite strongly to the post. Within a day, it received more than five thousand upvotes and more than three hundred comments. The Minecraft community on Reddit discussed the possibility of Mojang adding biomes from various biome vote events and concepts to the upcoming update.

One of the Redditor stated that they would be happy if Mojang simply made an update where all the rejected vote candidates from all the vote competitions got added to the game. While many of them were pessimistic that the game developers would ever release an expansive and detailed update.

Another Redditor expressed how they hate the voting system and how Mojang should simply add every mob or biome in the game. To this, others replied that the voting concept is to engage the community more.

One of the most famous comments on the post was about how Mojang added camels, which could liven up old desert biomes, but developers only made them spawn in desert villages.

Another Redditor humorously stated that they walked for thousands of blocks in the desert biome to find a camel, as they didn't know about them spawning in villages.

In conclusion, most Minecraft Redditors were not too happy about recent updates from Mojang and were pessimistic that they would add old, forgotten biomes to the new update. The post still continues to gather more views, upvotes, and comments.