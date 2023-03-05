Minecraft players react to the 1.20 update's official name

Mojang has officially revealed the name of the Minecraft 1.20 update. It will be called "Trials & Tales," further building on the concept of players telling their own stories about their adventures in the game. The moment the name was announced, millions of players reacted to it on various social media platforms.

A Redditor named u/Sandrosian posted a picture of the 1.20 update name to inform the subreddit as soon as it was announced. This has been quite exciting for many players since this is the first update that Mojang did not name right after its initial announcement.

The company took a different approach and kept introducing features in installments as they became polished and ready. Most of the playerbase appreciated this as they were only becoming familiar with the features that would 100% be in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Redditors react to Minecraft 1.20 update's official name

As soon as it was posted on Minecraft's official Reddit page, it instantly caught everyone's attention as they has been waiting for the announcement. The upvotes and comments on the post skyrocketed, and it currently sits at 19,000 after three days. Members eagerly discussed the name and several other aspects of the update.

After Mojang revealed the name, many were curious to know when the update would actually drop. They discussed how the expected month of release could be May or June, since many updates prior to this have usually been released in early summer.

However, some also pointed out how it could be released a bit earlier since all the features have already been introduced and most of them seem polished enough.

Many Redditors discussed the name and tried to decipher what it meant. They talked about how the "trails" part denotes the journey and adventure each player undertakes and the "tales" part is how different stories come about as a result. Some noted that Mojang could have revealed the name earlier if they did not have any more features planned for the update.

Some Redditors prayed to get an update where the desert, badlands, and savanna biomes would be revamped, as showcased in a biome vote back in 2018. Aside from the Minecraft 1.20 update discussion, members also talked about updates in general.

Many people appreciated the update's name since it fit the overall narrative and feature list. Though players will have to explore the same structures once again, they will now find new items and features, making this an exciting adventure.

In conclusion, the majority were quite happy. Now that the Minecraft 1.20 update's name has been revealed, the wait for the official release date begins.

