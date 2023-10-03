Minecraft players speculate upcoming mob vote candidates from Mojang's new video

Recently, several Minecraft players saw Mojang's recent video about the upcoming mob vote candidates and speculated what the game company would reveal in the coming days. As usual, this year's mob vote will take place two days before their annual live event. They will announce the new major update for the game there, along with the winner of the mob vote.

Here is what the community is talking about in the 2023 mob vote competition.

Minecraft community discusses upcoming mob vote candidates

A Redditor by the name of 'u/CreeperAsh07' recently posted a screengrab from Mojang's latest video and speculated that this year's mob vote candidates will mostly be aquatic in nature. This is because of how the characters Tiny Agnes, Jens, and Vu were on a boat, essentially going towards the live event.

Since the Minecraft Monthly video heavily featured ducks, the original poster also wondered whether the bird is indirectly confirmed through animated video.

Users on the upcoming Minecraft mob vote candidates

Even though the post itself was extremely simple, containing just a screenshot of the video and a question, it went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. Many people flocked and talked about the upcoming mob vote candidates. Within a day, it received more than two thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

One of the Redditors speculated that there could be three different types of mobs based on their habitat: water, air, and land. This quickly became the top-upvoted comment, with several others agreeing with it. Another user eagerly suggested seagulls instead and how they would also be a great addition.

While ducks are one of the most common speculations for the new mob vote, some Minecrafters do not want them to be included, mainly because they would probably win by a country mile. Another Redditor also stated how a chicken can easily mimic a duck by being in water.

One of the Redditors also pointed out how the animated video contained a proper ship that can sail, yet the vanilla version of the game does not have any kind of mechanic that allows players to build and sail a ship.

Another popular comment on the post was about a Redditor speculating Kelp Golem to be a mob vote candidate. Of course, golems have been quite famous in the mob vote competition ever since the copper golem and tuff golem were not selected for the 1.19 and 1.20 updates.

Overall, many players flocked to the post to discuss the kind of mobs Mojang will reveal for the 2023 mob vote in the coming days.