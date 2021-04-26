Redditor adds Mjolnir and Captain America's shield to Minecraft

A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by the username u/Ambiguous_Chameleon, recently showcased his new creation: a Mjolnir and Captain America's Shield mod. This mod adds the two Marvel weapons to Minecraft for players to enjoy.

In an amazing mod showcase post, the OP displayed how to craft and wield these iconic weapons.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor explains how to transform a small body of water into a beautiful pond

Players react as Redditor adds Mjolnir and Captain America's shield into Minecraft

The Mod

Shown: Mjolnir being crafted on an alter of sorts (Image via u/Ambiguous_Chameleon on Reddit)

In the video, the OP highlighted the various features that their mod has to offer.

The OP began by showing what crafting Mjolnir is like. They can then be seen throwing the hammer at a group of mobs. Mjolnir allows for a slamming move and a chain attack. It can even be upgraded into a stronger weapon: Meowmir.

Advertisement

The OP then showcased Captain America's Shield, which is just as deadly. This shield can ricochet between multiple mobs, damaging each of them quickly. It can also deflect many enemies at once, sending them flying into the sky. This mod is a must-have for the Marvel fans out there.

Also read: Top 5 uses of Gunpowder in Minecraft

Reactions

Most watchers agreed that the mod showcase took tons of effort to create. The video has great transitions and really presents the mod in a cool way.

Shown: A Redditor compliments the OP on the mod showcase (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors were disappointed that this post did not have more upvotes. Although the post got a decent 2.5 thousand upvotes, many users feel that it deserves a lot more credit for the work that went in.

Advertisement

Shown: A player suggests crossposting to a different subreddit (Image via Reddit)

To the delight of the players on the thread, the OP revealed that he will be adding mods for more Avengers weapons.

Shown: The OP plans to add more mods for Avengers weapons (Image via Reddit)

The OP also stated that he added a 'worthiness' mechanic to Mjolnir. This mechanic requires players to prove themselves before they can pick up the iconic weapon.

Shown: A certain mechanic requires players to prove themselves before they can pick up Mjolnir (Image via Reddit)

The mechanic is currently unclear, but Minecraft players are recommended to install the mod to find out what it's like.

Also read: What is the purpose of Iron Golems in Minecraft?