Minecraft Redditor builds beautiful house using upcoming bamboo wood

A Redditor with the username Dancsa222 has built a beautiful Minecraft house made up of unreleased bamboo wood blocks.

Mojang recently announced the Minecraft 1.20 update, which is set to feature new wood blocks made up of bamboo. These blocks will form a new wood type.

Dancsa222's build is beautiful and detailed. The top half is made up of mud bricks and mangrove roots, while the bottom half is made up of bamboo wood blocks. The user also decorated the surrounding areas with bamboo and mangrove root blocks.

The bamboo wood block design in the build looks pretty similar to the official ones that will be released in the next update.

Redditors react to player's Minecraft house made of unreleased bamboo wood blocks

The Minecraft 1.20 update and the new bamboo wood blocks were announced on October 15, 2022, while Dancsa222's Reddit post went up on October 17, 2022. The post received over 2k upvotes and loads of comments within a day.

Some Reddit users talked about how the new bamboo wood blocks will add yellow tones to a build, something that was not attainable from any block in the game. Others debated whether the blocks looked too vibrant and how bamboo in the game was not this saturated in color.

Many Redditors instantly knew that the builder used a custom mod to add bamboo wood blocks to the game. They then joked about how all the announced features of the 1.20 update could be added to the game through mods.

Many users also discussed the look of these new bamboo wood blocks. Some said they wanted to see the blocks without shaders. Meanwhile, others stated that they were not a fan of the new block's texture.

The bamboo wood blocks in the build look very similar to the official ones announced by Mojang. Many Redditors were confused and asked whether the snapshots and beta previews for the 1.20 update were out. Other users then clarified that the original poster used a mod to add the blocks.

The similarity between the mod and the official blocks is certainly uncanny.

Dancsa222's post got a lot of attention since it served as a first look at the new bamboo wood blocks in action. It not only shocked Redditors but also gave them an idea of what the block will look like once it gets released with the Minecraft 1.20 update.

