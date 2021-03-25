Minecraft Redditor creates beautiful boat racetrack, leaves other players awestruck

User u/danielwow on Reddit created an amazing Minecraft Boat racetrack. The rainbow road-esque track involves tons of amazing features and obstacles such as drifting and jumps. Many Minecraft players were completely unaware that this could be done and were taken by surprise.

A unique build like this is a testament to the fact that one is only limited by their imagination in the world of Minecraft. Hopefully, this racetrack inspires other players to make more amazing tracks. Perhaps with an area for a "crowd" of villagers.

Minecraft Redditor creates beautiful boat racetrack

The Build

Shown: OP going over an insane jump (Image via u/danielwow on Reddit)

This racetrack mainly consists of Packed Ice. However, it includes some obstacles that are made of honey blocks, Slime blocks, and water. The OP also mentioned that this track was built over The Void, which spells death to anyone who fails to stay on track.

This track is so long that it took the OP almost two minutes to complete it. Most players will not complete this track on the first try.

Reactions

Shown: Players' reactions to finding out it is over the Void (Image via Reddit)

OP revealed that the track is built over the Void around the main End island. This means that whoever falls off the track will meet an untimely demise.

Shown: Players comparing this road with Rainbow Road (Image via Minecraft)

Players thought this track was reminiscent of Mario Kart's Rainbow Road, which was the hardest track for most players.

Shown: A player who was inspired (Image via Reddit)

This racetrack most definitely inspired the players above as they immediately thought of multiple ideas that could make an even better track.

Lots of Mario Kart fans in here... (Image via Reddit)

Many players got Rainbow Road vibes from this track. One player even recommended the OP to add rainbow-colored blocks to make it even more similar to Mario Kart's Rainbow Road.

But it might not be easy because ice only provides a speed boost for boats.

Shown: An impressed player (Image via Reddit)

The player above was impressed by the steering skills of the player. In the video, the OP is seen drifting flawlessly throughout the whole track.

Very impressive! (Image via Reddit)

In this comment, the OP reveals that he created this whole racetrack in Survival mode. It is impressive knowing that the OP had to acquire all of these resources. It was made on an SMP server. Perhaps OP had some help from friends.

