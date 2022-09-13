Minecraft Redditor creates boat race course using ice blocks

A Redditor recently built a Minecraft ice race course that looks like something straight out of NASCAR or F1. They posted a video of the build three days ago.

To make this build possible, the user, who goes by u/playwithgustav, took advantage of the fact that ice can be used to make a race course in the game. Players have often used this mechanic as an effective way to travel through the Nether.

Running on ice is a great way to move around quickly in Minecraft. However, when a boat is placed on ice, players can travel at even faster speeds. The sheer speed at which they move often makes it difficult for them to steer properly.

Building walls on either side is, therefore, incredibly helpful for players to be able to move in the direction they want. However, it does make traveling this way much harder, as opposed to riding on a rail cart with a fixed direction.

This is what makes the Redditor's latest build so impressive. It's one thing to build a track in a straight line with walls on either side; it's another to create a nearly circular track without any real barriers.

Driving on this ice race course is probably very challenging, but it also looks like a lot of fun.

In the video that they posted, the user can be seen gliding through the exceptional course with ease.

There is another aspect of the build that makes it amazing. The boat is not actually a boat. The Redditor retextured it to look like a car, making this the closest thing to a Minecraft x NASCAR crossover thus far.

Reddit community reacts to Minecraft player's stunning race course build that uses ice blocks for mobility

The build by u/playwithgustav is stunning, immaculately built, and a lot of fun. The Minecraft community on Reddit is loving it and is giving it quite a bit of positive attention.

One commenter compared the race course to the Monza Circuit in Italy.

According to another commenter, it looked like it could be from a racing video game.

Others were impressed by the sheer speed the Redditor drove at.

They never even slowed down.

Everything about the post was impressive to users, even the original poster's internet speed.

It has inspired many others to build their own race course.

One user thought the boat looked like one of the world's fastest cars.

The post has 14k upvotes in just three days and is likely to get more as time goes by.

