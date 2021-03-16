A Minecraft Redditor recently created an easy-to-view list of blocks and items confirmed for the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update. This feature allows players to easily skim over all the new items to view precisely what will be added without searching the Snapshots for the new biomes.

This list is extremely useful as it shows all items in a Minecraft inventory style format. However, it does not show the names of each item, and is also missing a few blocks and items.

Regardless, if players are looking for a quick overview of the new update, they should have a look at this list!

Minecraft Redditor creates overview of every 1.17 Caves and Cliffs addition confirmed so far

The List

Here is the list of (most) the added items in the Caves and Cliffs update (Image via u/f***jul on Reddit)

Above is the list of most added items in the upcoming 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. As seen, almost all of them are blocks, instead of items, which is great for the builders of Minecraft.

The OP did miss a few items in this list, which will be listed below:

Goat Spawn Egg

Smooth Basalt

One-Way Glass

Besides these items, every item above is displayed in the form that will be shown in the player's inventory. Some gamers may be disappointed with this list in the format that it is shown, as it may not seem like a lot.

However, the Caves and Cliffs update is less of a content addition update and more of a complete overhaul of the features that needed it the most, such as Caves and Cliffs!

