Minecraft Redditor discovers a way to stop the lava sound using strings

Any Minecraft player who has spent time in caves is familiar with the sound that lava makes. It sounds like it's bubbling, which it probably is. This is a good way to know if there's a lava pool nearby. Strip mining can be beneficial, so players don't fall in.

A Minecraft Redditor discovered a unique way to stop the lava sound from occurring. Placing string above the lava will effectively mute the lava blocks, which can be beneficial in some circumstances.

Minecraft player discovers a clever way to silence lava blocks

Lava is one of the most dangerous blocks in the game. When a player or mob is in lava, it deals four hearts of damage per second. In just three seconds, a player without any armor will be dead.

Fortunately, lava announces its presence. The bubbling noise helps alert any nearby players of the danger. One gamer discovered a great way to stop that from happening.

Placing string over the top of lava will cause it to stop making any noise. The comments section of the post could deduce just why that was happening.

Effectively, any block over lava will stop the lava from making any noise. Without open air above it, the lava ceases to be heard from. The string is different from other blocks because the lava can still be seen below it.

If players were to cover a lava pool with cobblestone, it would stop being heard and seen. With string, the lava can still be seen and fallen into.

This can be advantageous for traps. For example, if players set a lava trap with tripwire hooks, players who might be trying to avoid said traps could hear the lava.

Lava usually makes a sound (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

If the string was placed above it, they wouldn't hear it and probably be less cautious. This can make the trap even more effective and surprising. Other than that, this discovery doesn't have many practical uses but is interesting nonetheless.

Edited by Srijan Sen