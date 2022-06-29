Minecraft Redditor makes astounding working monitor with just redstone

Redstone has made a lot of things possible in Minecraft. The element was first introduced in the 1.5 update, appropriately named the Redstone Update, and the game hasn't been the same since.

Over the years, players have made incredibly complex creations in the game, thanks to redstone. However, the element doesn't have to be used in a large scale; it is also effective in making simpler things like an automatic door.

One Minecraft Redditor recently made one of the most complex redstone devices look rather simple. Their mastery of redstone allowed them to make an unbelievable working monitor.

Redditors react as redstone builder makes stunning working monitor in Minecraft

One thing that is certain in every Minecraft redstone build, including this one, is that it can be impossible to tell what's happening. Things get even more confusing with command blocks. Command blocks are hard to work with, but they make the impossible possible.

This Redditor claims they only used redstone to build their working monitor. This fact makes what is already an amazing build even more incredible.

Making something like this without using any command blocks is certainly impressive. Redstone is a great item, but it often needs command blocks to truly make something incredible.

The monitor itself is massive, and it probably took ages to construct. However, the redstone powering it, which can be seen on the left side, probably took longer to build and set up.

Redstone can be tricky, and if there's one thing wrong with the setup, the entire build will stop working.

What's even more impressive is the fact that the user got the monitor to display different shapes and figures. It does happen somewhat slowly, but redstone isn't exactly known for its speed.

Over a minute and a half, the monitor displays a star and a three-dimensional cube.

The working monitor displaying a star (Image via u/mattbatwings2 on Reddit)

It's a wildly impressive post, the kind that doesn't come around all too often. Understandably, the Minecraft community is showing the build the love it deserves. They've given it a lot of upvotes and positive comments.

One commenter was just dumbfounded.

Another user was completely overwhelmed by what redstone can be used for.

With a device like this, the possibilities are truly endless. That's especially true as technology continues to advance.

Other Minecraft players just couldn't imagine dedicating so much time to a project.

This comment is probably a joke, but what the user suggests is not impossible.

The cube drawn on the monitor was admittedly very impressive.

The Redditor did a little building off-camera.

The possibilities are actually endless, as one Minecraft player pointed out.

Right now, the post has over 11K upvotes, despite being posted only a day ago.

