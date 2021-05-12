A Minecraft Redditor by the interesting name of u/Eat-Shit-Bob-Ross decided it would be a good idea to completely recreate a Nether Fortress in the Overworld. It is not known what drove him to do so, however it is an extremely impressive build.

Due to the immense amount of time it took to recreate this Nether Fortress, the post above had to be sped up. Unfortunately, this caused issues with the short render distance, showing a flashing pattern that may annoy some.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a fully automatic gunpowder farm

Minecraft Redditor moves a Nether Fortress to the overworld

The Build

A better view of the massive Nether Fortress (Image via u/Eat-Shit-Bob-Ross on Reddit)

Seen in the post above, the build begins with the original poster (OP) mapping out different segments of the Nether Fortress. The OP then connects these segments, which is when the Nether Fortress really begins to take shape.

OP can be seen arduously adding layer upon layer to the Nether Fortress, flying back and forth kind of comically due to the increased speed of the post.

The biggest issue with this post is the flashing of the sky due to the rapid changes of day and night caused by the timelapse speed. OP also revealed in the comments that the fact that this was in a Realm which has a locked render distance of 12 was the main cause of this issue.

At the one minute mark, the OP shows a flyover of the Nether Fortress, showing it in all of its glory.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases 20 different secret entrances

Reactions

An absolutely valid question (Image via Reddit)

The first comment of this post is completely unrelated to the post at hand. A Redditor questions OP on his admittedly questionable name. Bob Ross is known as one of the nicest people on the planet, and anyone with the name of u/Eat-Shit-Bob-Ross must explain themselves.

It is revealed in the comments that OP's username is a reference to this meme.

Headachy is most certainly not a word (Image via Reddit)

Many players were annoyed by the flashing lights that were discussed above. OP reveals here that this issue was caused by the render distance limit caused by the Minecraft Realm server.

OP then states that they will be doing future builds in a single player world to avoid this nuisance.

What a wonderful idea (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor has the great idea of building an Ocean Monument inside of the Nether. One could imagine that this would either look extremely comical or extremely cool.

Now that this idea is on the internet, hopefully someone takes up this challenge and builds an Ocean Monument in the Nether.

Minecraft time is more important than life (Image via Reddit)

A couple of Redditors joke about the time required to complete a project like this. Sometimes Minecraft takes priority over real life, and that is completely understandable.

This seems like a weird version of deja-vu (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor claims to have had the idea to recreate a Nether Fortress in the Overworld just an hour before this build was posted. Maybe this Redditor can be the one who builds the Ocean Monument in the Nether.

Also read: How to make chains in Minecraft easily

Listed below are a few reactions that are notable mentions:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Also read: 5 best Minecraft Java seeds for castle-building in 2021