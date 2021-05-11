Minecraft Redditor showcases 20 different secret entrances

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/-Last_Wanderer has recently showcased their 20 different secret entrances, some of which are extremely complicated. Some of these entrances can only be created in the Caves and Cliffs update due to the use of Sculk Sensors.

This post comes as a celebration of one year from when the original poster (OP) released their first video. The OP also provides a list of the names of every single secret entrance that is shown.

Also read: Unobtainable blocks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft's 20 different secret entrances

The Post

The secret loot room found under the lobby with the fountain (Image via u/-Last_Wanderer on Reddit)

Seen in the video above, the post begins with OP throwing a seed at a specific block, which triggers the secret entrance to open. This entrance is completely inconspicous and would not be noticed unless with specific knowledge of its existence.

The OP then goes on to showcase the 19 other secret entrances. Some consist of placing a water block that opens up the floor, and others consist of standing on a Shulker Box and opening it, causing the player to fall through into a new location.

Another amazing entrance was shown by the OP placing a Bucket into a furnace. This caused a nearby Crafting Table to be pulled to the floor, opening up a small passageway which leads to a giant secret corridor.

OP has not revealed how they created some of these secret entrances, however they have stated that they plan to soon.

Also read: 5 best adventure modpacks in Minecraft

Reactions

Keep an eye out at r/redstone to see OP's techniques (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, OP discloses that some of these secret entrances were created in snapshots of the new Minecraft Caves and Cliffs updates.

They then state that they will soon be creating a post that explains how these entrances work, "hopefully by Saturday."

Players who are curious about how to create OP's secret entrances should stay updated on their latest posts.

A Redditor accidently reveals criminal activity (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor is happy to know that he can hide his suspicious activity with these secret entrances.

Unfortunately, with the information given away by OP, Minecraft players who have malicious intent can now hide their criminal activities without fear of being caught.

Luckily, the OP hasn't revealed the exact technique to create some of these contraptions.

One Redditor raises a valid point (Image via Reddit)

It is quite humourous to imagine a player accidentally stumbling upon one of OP's secret entrances while mining.

All of that work to create the secret entrance would be completely useless. OP then states a hoard of Elder Guardians would prevent against any raids, however a player randomly acquiring Mining Fatigue while mining would certainly raise some alarms

Also read: Minecraft Bedrock player creates a simple zipline

OP confirms to be creating tutorial videos (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, OP reveals that they are going to be creating tutorial videos for a multitude of his secret entrance designs.

This is great news for players who have a desire to create something similar.

OP later states that these videos will be uploaded on the channel: LastWanderer.

OP explains the music disc secret entrance (Image via Reddit)

Some Minecraft Redditors were curious as to how the music disc secret entrance was created.

OP reveals that it checks for input using a comparator, which checks that the correct disc is input. This lock mechanism is super complicated and unique.

A Redditor makes a great point (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor realizes the worth of these entrances.

Players who don't trust their friends not to steal their Diamonds can really use these secret entrances to store their goodies.

While tough to create, these entrances will ensure Minecraft players that all of their Diamonds are safe and sound.

Also read: Top 5 best weather mods in Minecraft