Minecraft Redditor pulls off narrow escape from certain death

There are things that players can do to prepare for their visit to the Nether. Fire Resistance potions, Fire Protection enchantments, and more can be useful. However, even with those, death comes quickly, as one Minecraft Redditor almost found out on June 29. They were seconds away from a lava death and somehow made an incredible, narrow escape.

The Nether in Minecraft is a terrifying place. Certain death lurks around every corner as well as above and below. If gamers are brave enough to venture inside, and the difficulty is not set to Peaceful, they're in for a challenge. Nearly everything in the Nether is flammable; there are lava pools and oceans everywhere, and the mobs are much more challenging.

Ghasts fire shots at every player, as do blazes that can light players on fire, Wither skeletons can cause serious damage, and Piglins are intense; there's almost no way to avoid these incredible dangers.

Minecraft player somehow evades death with Ender pearls and potions

Traveling inside the Nether is difficult for a multitude of reasons. The mobs around are strong and won't hesitate to attack. Everything is usually burning. It's very easy to get lost, too.

However, the biggest challenge is arguably the lava oceans. Every so often, the terrain breaks, and there's a huge gap overlooking a giant lava ocean. This is hard to traverse because it requires lots of blocks to cross, and falling results in certain death.

Lava ocean (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Redditor who made the narrow escape used a clever tactic to circumvent this issue: Ender pearls. Ender pearls are great for moving around since they can teleport the user to wherever it is thrown.

If there's a lava ocean, gamers can throw a pearl on the other side and instantly get there. That's exactly what this Redditor did, though it didn't quite work.

The placement of the pearl has to be perfect, and one of their throws wasn't. They had a water bucket and a Potion of Fire Resistance, though those things didn't help.

As the player was sinking in the lava, they used the potion immediately, but it didn't help. What saved them were the Ender pearls. With them, the player was able to briefly teleport out of the lava, which temporarily limited the damage. They were able to do this well enough so that they could get on land — using blocks — where the damage would subside. They barely made it out alive, with only a very few hearts remaining.

It was an impressive escape and demonstration of this Redditor's quick thinking. The community is rather impressed.

