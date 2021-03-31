A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/space0watch recently recreated the incident at the Suez Canal. Due to the recent nature of this event, other Redditors were extremely amused by this build.

The best part of this build has to be the little boats next to the massive ship, all peacefully waiting to proceed ahead. The user really knocked this build out of the park, with the ship being rather accurate to the real thing.

Minecraft Redditor recreates the Suez Canal "traffic jam" in the game

The Build

Shown: An awkward situation for every boat involved! (Image via u/space0watch on Reddit)

The Minecraft build consists of a diagonal canal of water, with a crane on a platform on the side. Inside the canal is the iconic stuck ship, which is being pushed by the crane.

Below the ship are a number of little boats that are waiting to pass, most likely annoyed at the incompetance of whoever is captaining the ship.

Reactions

The inital commenter does have a point... (Image via Reddit)

This commenter was confused as to why the canal was diagonal, however the ship was not. This is an interesting decision, as the ship was stuck diagonally and not horizontally. The user realized that this was a slight error, but the build still gets the point across.

A great idea (Image via Reddit)

A Redditor had the great idea of adding Skeletons into the small boats, inferring that they have been waiting so long that they died. The user realized that this was an opportunity missed.

Poor OP (Image via Reddit)

Players seemed to be on the user's case for the small errors in this build. The Redditor took this criticism on the chin though.

An economic collapse indeed (Image via Reddit)

This player notes the economical impacts of this ship being stuck in the canal. Due to errors made by the captain, the Overworld has lost thousands in Emeralds. This is an amusing backstory to a meme build.

Reactions (cont.)

The best response (Image via Reddit)

In this scenario, the poster is questioned on why he made the build in the first place. They clarified that it was done "for the memes."

