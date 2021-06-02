Minecraft Redditor shares design of beautiful secret base

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/MisterInSayne recently showcased their insane secret base design. It is unlike anything most players have ever seen. If, for some reason, the post is deleted, it can be found here.

As seen in the video, the player flips a switch, and a pathway appears out of nowhere, leading to a large hill, which ultimately transforms into an impressive base. The cherry on top is the sheep farm that pops up nearby.

Minecraft Redditor showcases intricate secret base design

The post

The post begins with the original poster (OP) walking in a forest. They then proceed to put a lever in a random location and then flick it. After hitting the lever, a pathway shoots out from the ground and starts moving towards a mountain.

After reaching the mountain, additional blocks begin to shoot out of the ground, including fences, a doorway, and even windows. The OP quickly turns around and spectates as additional fences pop out of the land. Inside of those fences appear two sheep, which is highly comical and unexpected.

Minecraft Reddit has never experienced a build quite like this, and hopefully, it inspires players to make similarly intricate builds.

Reactions

This post absolutely blew up, with a whopping 60 thousand upvotes in only 16 hours. Players who frequent the Minecraft Reddit know that this is extremely impressive and had a lot to say about this post.

The sheep had a lot of players amused (Image via Reddit)

Of course, the top comment referred to the spawning of the sheep, which was arguably the highlight of the post. This comment gained more upvotes than most posts do.

The OP must be very happy that many players appreciated their sense of humor.

This post had players awestruck (Image via Reddit)

It is very rare for a post to impress Redditors as much as this one did. It even acquired tons of Reddit medals, which are worth real money.

Of course, another quick reference to the sheep was spotted in this thread.

OP revealed how long it took to build (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP finally revealed how long it took to complete this insane build. They stated that it took almost two weeks of testing and designing before the creation was complete.

Two weeks is extremely impressive for a build of this magnitude and just goes to show how talented OP is at Redstone contraptions.

Minecraft Reddit mods are known to be very... interesting (Image via Reddit)

OP then revealed they actually posted this build on their birthday, which is a fantastic self-gift.

They then stated their disappointment with the Minecraft Reddit mods, who have seemingly banned his post for no reason. This is incredibly frustrating, knowing how much effort it took to create. Hopefully, they can solve this issue.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

