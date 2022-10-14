Minecraft Redditor shares helpful color palette of all blocks in Survival 

A Minecraft Redditor with the username Baddestsandwich recently created a beautiful and informative color palette for the majority of blocks in Survival.

Minecraft Survival has a large variety of blocks. It can be quite overwhelming to scroll through the ever-growing list of blocks in the game mode. Many players also do not realize how colorful these blocks truly are.

To help showcase some of the uniquely colored blocks in Minecraft, Baddestsandwich decided to make a palette connecting the colors to each other where appropriate.

There are so many different blocks represented in this creation. Blocks like birch wood and bone block represent, while observers, cobblestone, and stone bricks represent gray. The blocks that fall under orange include terracotta, pumpkins, copper blocks, and acacia wood.

Red is represented by a couple of shades. The darker shade has Nether brick planks and Netherrack, while the lighter side has TNT, target blocks, and red wool.

Brown is represented by many blocks, including wooden blocks and chests. The same is the case for black, which has blackstone and coal ore.

Blackstone is one of the darkest blocks (Image via Mojang)

Purple is notably represented by amethyst, one of the most colorful blocks available in the game. Among the blocks that represent pink is terracotta.

A few shades of blue are represented by warped crimson and beacons. Green is the same with acacia leaves, lime green wool, and emerald ore. Yellow has honeycombs and redstone lamps.

The sheer volume of blocks in Minecraft is difficult to parse through, but this color palette certainly makes it a little more fun.

Minecraft players react to Redditor's color palette featuring all blocks in Survival

The Reddit community is pretty impressed with Baddestsandwich's post and is grateful for the help.

One commenter wants the image to be their screensaver.

Another is wondering what could possibly have been left out.

Others noted a recognizable format for the image.

One commenter expressed a sentiment shared by many.

Another referenced a hilarious SNL skit from many years ago.

Many were impressed with the efforts that the Redditor put into this project.

When put in a color palette, the number of blocks in the game doesn't seem so overwhelming.

A commenter pointed out what colors desperately need more blocks, and purple is one of them.

Needless to say, the Minecraft community loved Baddestsandwich's post. It got an exceptional 3.1k upvotes in just less than a day.

