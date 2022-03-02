Top 5 most common blocks in Minecraft 1.18

Not all blocks are created equal in Minecraft. Some are more difficult to obtain than others.

As of version 1.18, the easiest blocks to obtain are more or less the same as they have been for some time. Certain blocks have been made more accessible, but the most common blocks have remained in their places for years.

Regardless, newer players or those curious about the game may be wondering which blocks and materials are the easiest to procure. These blocks should become apparent to players shortly after they create a world or server.

Most accessible blocks in Minecraft as of version 1.18

5) Gravel

The standard gravel block (Image via Rajcraft/YouTube)

Gravel is a block commonly found near bodies of water and underground. The block not only provides helpful materials like flint, but it is also a part of many crafting recipes.

By combining gravel with dirt in Minecraft, players can create coarse dirt. Gravel can also be combined with a dye of an appropriate color and sand to make concrete powder.

For the price of one emerald, fletcher villagers will buy gravel and convert it into flint for players. This can be helpful when players need an emergency flint & steel or set of arrows.

4) Sand

A beach biome with plenty of sand and sandstone (Image via Mojang)

Sand is a gravity-affected block that can be used in both crafting and smelting. It is found in massive amounts in ocean and beach biomes.

Sand itself is a crafting component for concrete powder, sandstone, and TNT blocks. Sand blocks can also be placed in a smelter and heated into glass blocks, which are excellent for decoration.

Additionally, sand can be used to farm cactus and house turtle eggs until they hatch. It can even be used to create airlocks and suffocation traps for mobs.

3) Wood

Trees can be found in nearly any Minecraft biome (Image via Mojang)

Wood is one of the most important materials in all of Minecraft. It can be used to create wooden planks, which can then be formed into things like crafting tables and sticks.

Without crafting tables, a Minecraft player's crafting options are limited to a smaller grid. This prevents a large number of crafting recipes from being used.

Fortunately, wood can be found in nearly any biome in the game. As long as there are trees growing nearby, wood is available. All players need to do is use their hands or an axe to chop down some wooden logs.

2) Stone/Cobblestone

Stone and cobblestone are found universally in the Overworld (Image via Minecraft.net)

If a Minecraft player is in the Overworld, they're likely close to a source of stone or cobblestone. Both blocks can be obtained from rolling hills and mountains but are also found in abundance underground.

Players can mine stone blocks with a pickaxe. In return, the stone blocks will drop cobblestone blocks. Players can smelt cobblestone blocks back into standard stone blocks by placing them into a furnace.

Furthermore, players can use a pickaxe enchanted with Silk Touch to gather stone directly from stone blocks.

1) Dirt

Layers of dirt blocks with grass blocks on top (Image via Mojang)

Dirt is the easiest block to find in all of Minecraft. If a player is currently standing on a block, there's a very good chance that it's a dirt or grass block. If it isn't, there's almost certainly a dirt block not too far away.

Dirt and grass blocks comprise the majority of the surface level of Minecraft's Overworld. If a surface isn't made of stone or sand, it's almost certainly comprised of dirt instead. All players need to harvest dirt is their hands or a shovel.

Dirt doesn't have a ton of applications when it comes to crafting (except for creating coarse dirt), but it can be used for farming as well as creating paths.

Dirt also has a lot of decorative applications. It just takes a little creativity on the player's part.

